BYU Football Questions Answered In Loss Against Oklahoma

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team had opportunities to upset the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners, but three costly turnovers helped Oklahoma win a tough one 31-24.

Let’s answer some questions from a wet and cold game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Who was the MVP for BYU football?

Aidan Robbins provided something the Cougars have been needing all season long: a reliable run game.

He’s an easy choice for MVP. Robbins carried the ball 22 times for 182 yards.

Unfortunately, it will be the one carry he didn’t have that will remembered from this game. More on that later.

Robbins was honored on senior day. He has the choice to come back if he wants.

After what he showed against Oklahoma, it should be a top priority for the coaching staff to retain Robbins for next season.

What was the most impactful play of the game?

Robbins was rollin’ in the third quarter. He had runs of 25 and 22 yards that had the Cougars within two yards of taking a lead.

Out of the shotgun formation from the two yard line, BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff threw a pass intended from Kody Epps that was intercepted.

Oklahoma defender Billy Bowman returned the interception 100 yards to give Oklahoma a seven point lead.

It was a backbreaking turnover that completely changed the game.

“The play call was an RPO (read-pass option), which means run first,” said head coach Kalani Sitake in the post game press conference.

“There was a 14 point swing, which was horrible to go through. Turnovers cost us.”

It may have cost BYU a chance to play for a bowl game.

“Don’t make that throw,” Sitake added. “Hand that ball off the back.”

It’s a tough lesson to learn in a loss.

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

Coming into the game against the Sooners, the BYU rush attack was ranked 124th in the county.

They were only one of 11 teams below 100 yards on the ground per game.

Surprisingly, BYU had their best rushing game of the season amassing 217 yards.

Robbins outgained Oklahoma by himself with 38 more yards than Oklahoma.

The offensive line has been under fire all season long. They deserve some credit from how they performed against Oklahoma.

When was the game lost for BYU football?

It was an up and down game for quarterback Jake Retzlaff.

At times it looked like he would lead BYU to a big win.

However, his three turnovers were the main reason the Cougars lost the game.

His final turnover turned out to be the nail in the coffin for the BYU.

Retzlaff failed to recognize a blitz from linebacker Danny Stutsman.

The Oklahoma linebacker came free on the backside and jarred the ball loose, setting up a short field for the Sooner offense.

It was the third turnover of the game for Retzlaff and Oklahoma cashed in a touchdown three plays later.

BYU never threatened after that, and now they have one final chance to become bowl eligible at Oklahoma State.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter here.

BYU Football Questions Answered In Loss Against Oklahoma