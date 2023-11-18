Utah Tech Trailblazers Weather Storm In Lake Erie Classic

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Trailblazers picked up their second win of the season thanks to a hot first half in an 81-69 victory against the Lake Erie Storm.

Utah Tech finished the Lake Erie Classic with a win after losing to Youngstown State University the previous night.

Jaylen Searles hit three triples on his way to 20 points, grabbed seven boards, and dished out three assists in a balanced effort from the Trailblazers. Beon Riley (19 points) and Aric Demings (10 points) reached double-figure scoring. Tanner Christensen added nine points and nine rebounds while Noa Gonsalves chipped in eight points and a pair of assists.

Four Lake Erie players reached double-digits, led by Jake Leibacher’s 15. Caleb Piks added 13 points with Leon Hughes and Kelvin Sims each scoring a dozen. Leibacher and Piks each hit three shots from outside the arc in the loss.

Utah Tech made 16-of-27 (59.3 percent) first-half shots, including 4-of-8 from deep as they built a 20-point halftime lead. Defensively, the Trailblazers limited Lake Erie to 33 percent from the field and 28.5 percent from three-point land to fall behind 46-26 at the break.

The Storm hit land in the second half, making 17-of-34 shots and 39.5 percent from three to themselves back into the game. LEC twice closed the gap to seven points but the Trailblazers rebuilt their advantage to 16 before settling in for the 12-point win.

Utah Tech (2-2) heads to the Apple State where they will face the Washington State Cougars on Friday, November 24. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. (MT).

