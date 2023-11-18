On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Tech Trailblazers Weather Storm In Lake Erie Classic

Nov 18, 2023, 2:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Trailblazers picked up their second win of the season thanks to a hot first half in an 81-69 victory against the Lake Erie Storm.

Utah Tech finished the Lake Erie Classic with a win after losing to Youngstown State University the previous night.

RELATED: Utah Tech Men’s Basketball Falls To Youngstown State In Lake Erie Classic

Jaylen Searles hit three triples on his way to 20 points, grabbed seven boards, and dished out three assists in a balanced effort from the Trailblazers. Beon Riley (19 points) and Aric Demings (10 points) reached double-figure scoring. Tanner Christensen added nine points and nine rebounds while Noa Gonsalves chipped in eight points and a pair of assists.

Four Lake Erie players reached double-digits, led by Jake Leibacher’s 15. Caleb Piks added 13 points with Leon Hughes and Kelvin Sims each scoring a dozen. Leibacher and Piks each hit three shots from outside the arc in the loss.

Week 11: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

Utah Tech made 16-of-27 (59.3 percent) first-half shots, including 4-of-8 from deep as they built a 20-point halftime lead. Defensively, the Trailblazers limited Lake Erie to 33 percent from the field and 28.5 percent from three-point land to fall behind 46-26 at the break.

The Storm hit land in the second half, making 17-of-34 shots and 39.5 percent from three to themselves back into the game. LEC twice closed the gap to seven points but the Trailblazers rebuilt their advantage to 16 before settling in for the 12-point win.

RELATED: Utah Tech Pulls Out Two-Point Overtime Win Over Jacksonville State

RELATED STORIES

Following The Utah Tech Trailblazers With KSL Sports

Utah Tech (2-2) heads to the Apple State where they will face the Washington State Cougars on Friday, November 24. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. (MT).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah Tech University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Early Deficit Dooms No. 22 Utah Football As They Drop To No. 17 Arizona

The Utah Utes football team went down big in the first half and couldn't put together a comeback as they dropped to Arizona in week 12.

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Explains BYU’s Play Call On Costly Pick-Six To Oklahoma

The pick-six that changed BYU's upset bid against Oklahoma.

18 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Questions Answered In Loss Against Oklahoma

"Don't make that throw," said head coach Kalani Sitake regarding a backbreaking interception thrown by Jake Retzlaff

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryson Barnes Finds Devaughn Vele To Put Utah On Board

After a rough start for Utah, they finally put some points on the board late in the second quarter with a touchdown pass to Devaughn Vele.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Mistake-Filled Loss Against No. 14 Oklahoma

The BYU Cougars missed their chance to take down the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners after a turnover-filled performance on Senior Day.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Falls Short On Senior Day Against No. 14 Oklahoma

The BYU football team fell short of an upset against the No. 14 ranked team in the country, the Oklahoma Sooners.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Tech Trailblazers Weather Storm In Lake Erie Classic