Early Deficit Dooms No. 22 Utah Football As They Drop To No. 17 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Utah Utes football team went down big in the first half and couldn’t put together a comeback as they dropped to Arizona in week 12.

Heading into the matchup, the Wildcats were ranked 17th in the AP College Football Playoff Rankings while the Utes held the No. 22 spot.

With both sides holding a 7-3 record, bowl eligibility was on the line in Arizona Stadium on Saturday.

Utah v. Arizona Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Utah won the toss and deferred. Defense is up first in this one.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Nice PBU for Zemaiah Vaughn on a long ball from Noah Fifita. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

🚨 PASSING TD FOR MCMILLAN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7goaEQHLvz — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 18, 2023

Arizona is on the board first after several nice throws from Noah Fifita to move the chains.#UTAH 0 | #ARIZONA 7 10:33 Q1#UTAHvsAZ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 18, 2023

First offensive possession for Utah was short and rough. Jack Bouwmeester out to punt which was blocked and returned for a touchdown…#UTAHvsAZ — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

✅ Block

✅ Scoop

✅ Score Anthony Ward puts the Wildcats up by 14 😼 pic.twitter.com/QvHbqUw67z — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 18, 2023

Arizona extends their lead quickly off a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown.#UTAH 0 | #ARIZONA 14

8:32 Q1#UTAHvsAZ

— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 18, 2023

Flag was picked up for unnecessary roughness, Utah to punt away instead. It gets off this time.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Arizona is moving the chains with little problem at the moment. Whatever they try has mostly worked.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Arizona is rolling early in this game. The Wildcats extended their lead on a 32-yard touchdown pass.#UTAH 0 | #ARIZONA 21 4:06 Q1#UTAHvsAZ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 18, 2023

Another three and out for the Utah offense. Jack Bouwmeester gets the punt off.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Arizona taking a time out on 3rd and 8 on their own 47. 31 seconds left to play in the first quarter.#UTAHvsAZ — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

END OF QUARTER Arizona with a 21-0 lead over the #Utes. The Wildcats have amassed 196 offensive yards to Utah’s 23. Utah is 0-3 on third down. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Second Quarter

Arizona has extended their lead once again.#UTAH 0 | #ARIZONA 28 14:53 Q2#UTAHvsAZ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 18, 2023

Michael Wiley goes 31 yards untouched to put Arizona up 28-0 👀 pic.twitter.com/KuUEZN6ju1 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 18, 2023

Utah offense seems to have found a rhythm this go-around. 2nd and 3 on the Arizona 40 after the injury timeout for Arizona.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Sione Vaki with the circus catch. A little slow to get up. Bryson Barnes goes to Ja’Quinden Jackson on the following play on 3rd and 9. Utah knocking on the door.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

And interception. No points for Utah.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Utah defense got a stop. Arizona to punt away.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Ja’Quinden Jackson bursts through for a first down.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Arizona gets hit with the offside making it 3rd and 1 for Utah. Bryson Barnes keeps and moves the chains.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Bryson Barnes connects again with Devaughn Vele for 24 yards.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Bryson Barnes lobs it up as he gets hit and Devaughn Vele caught it for the Utes’ first touchdown. Desert weirdness at its finest.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Incredible pass and catch to get the Utes on the board 🙌 pic.twitter.com/A4rUoi6DrR — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 18, 2023

Utah gets on the board after Bryson Barnes connects 20 yards for the touchdown with receiver Devaughn Vele.#UTAH 7 | #ARIZONA 28 :52 Q2#GoUtes #UTAHvsAZ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 18, 2023

RELATED: Bryson Barnes Finds Devaughn Vele To Put Utah On Board

Arizona takes their last timeout of the half on 3rd and 3 on the Utah 20. There is three seconds left to play.#UTAHvsAZ — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

HALFTIME Arizona misses their field goal as time expires. Looks like Utah got a hand on it. Wildcats still lead 28-7.#UTAHvsAZ — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Utah 7 – Arizona 28 at the half — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 18, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

Utah gets the ball to start the second half. Lets see what happens now.#UTAHvsAZ — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Utah getting the run game going in this half. Ja’Quinden Jackson, Sione Vaki and Jaylon Glover all with big runs.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Big 3rd and 16 for Utah deep in Arizona territory.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Cole Becker puts a 36-yard field goal through the uprights to cut into Arizona’s lead. Still a lot of work to do to catch up.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Bryson Barnes and the Utah offense move the chains enough to start the second half to set up a 36-yard Cole Becker field goal.#UTAH 10 | #ARIZONA 28 10:00 Q3#GoUtes #UTAHvsAZ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 18, 2023

Every time it looks like Utah’s defense has Arizona’s offense contained, the Wildcats pull something out of their hats. 1st and 10 on the Utah 33. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Utah defense forces the field goal and Arizona doinks it.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Utah decides to stay out on the field on 4th and 8. Arizona jumps giving the Utes five free yards. 4th and 3.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Bryson Barnes tried to connect with Landen King down the field on 4th and 3, but no cigar. Turn over on downs. Arizona takes over on their own 40. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Utah defense does it’s job and forces a punt. Utes offense needs to get something going in another downpour here in Tucson. Easier said than done.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Ja’Quinden Jackson running angry there to push through for the first down. Timeout for injured Arizona player.#UTAHvsAZ — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Sione Vaki looked like he was on skates there and not in a good way.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Very nice catch there for Devaughn Vele. Utah has struggled as a whole, but Vele has had a pretty nice game.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Interception on 3rd and 12. Woof. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

Arizona on the board again. Just not Utah’s day. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 18, 2023

.@jonahcoleman8 PUNCHES IT IN FOR ANOTHER ARIZONA TD. 💥 AZ 35 – Utah 10 📺: Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/JHiVL3uHrT — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 18, 2023

On the final offensive drive of the game for Utah, they were able to tack on eight with a wide-open pass to Munir McClain and a two-point conversion by Bryson Barnes.

Munir McClain gets into the endzone for the #Utes. pic.twitter.com/WyjL16dfQv — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 18, 2023

Bryson Barnes follows it up with the 2-point conversion.#UTAH 28 | #ARIZONA 35 pic.twitter.com/pPT4gdChdh — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 18, 2023

Arizona answered with a deep ball touchdown to pass the 40-point mark.

Arizona answers right back though.#UTAH 18 | #ARIZONA 42 And :32 seconds left at that.#UTAHvsAZ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 18, 2023

