Instant Replay: Former UVU Guard’s Buzzer-Beater Propels SLCC To Win

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Former UVU guard Jordan Battle beat the buzzer with a 25-foot three to send SLCC home with a 73-70 win over Florida Southwestern State College.

The No. 4 Salt Lake Community College Bruins (6-0) remain undefeated after the heroics of the redshirt sophomore guard from Chesapeake, Virginia ended a two-game stop in Florida with a heart-stopping win.

“I’m proud and impressed with how our guys competed and stayed locked in all the way to the end, ” head coach Kyle Taylor said following the win. “We had some challenging moments where we could’ve quit, but they kept fighting. To be down 6 with 2:30 to play on the road against a really good team and find a way to win says a lot about these guys.”

JORDAN BATTLE FOR THE WIN!!! No. 4 Salt Lake stuns the Buccaneers at the buzzer to take the win and the Bruins remain undefeated!@ESPNAssignDesk #SCTop10 #bruinway pic.twitter.com/N8QB9cngPO — SLCC Athletics (@BruinAthletics) November 18, 2023

After fighting through six lead changes, the Buccaneers had possession in the waning seconds of a 70-70 tie. FSW missed a jumper with ten seconds on the clock and Battle went to work.

After grabbing the missed shot, Battle advanced into the offensive end and pulled up for a deep right wing three that settled through the hoop as the clock hit zeroes.

“Give all the credit on that last shot to Jordan. He wants the ball in crunch time, he has confidence that he’s going to make every shot, and he also works really hard day in and day out to get extra shots up outside of practice. He makes shots like that all the time at practice and in shootarounds. He always throws up some last-second shot when we’re bringing it in and he honestly makes almost all of them. I still can’t believe he made it, but happy for him, happy for our guys, and happy for our program. That was a big win on the road in Florida against a really good FSW team.”

Follow The Salt Lake CC Bruins With KSL Sports

The Bruins return home to face the Central Wyoming College Rustlers (2-4) on Tuesday, November 21. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT) at Bruin Arena. Find tickets for all Salt Lake Community College events here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24