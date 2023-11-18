Utah Defensive End Jonah Elliss Is Out For Remainder Of 2023 Season

TUCSON, AZ – Utah has two games left to play and they will be doing it without star defensive end Jonah Elliss who head coach Kyle Whittingham ruled out in the Arizona post-game press conference.

Elliss did not suit up against the Wildcats along with teammates safety Cole Bishop and linebacker Karene Reid. Whittingham gave a slightly better update for those two.

“Jonah was season ending,” Whittingham said. “Karene- he’s pretty banged up. Maybe a bowl game. Cole Bishop, hopefully he’s able to play next week. It’s just what we’ve been dealing with all season long. It’s nothing new for us.”

Jonah Elliss’ Big 2023 Season

Elliss will be greatly missed the rest of the way for the Utes and for good reason.

Before this weekend, Elliss sat second in FBS and first among all Power Five players in total sacks for 2023 with 12 to his name.

Elliss was also in a tie for fifth nationally in tackles for loss at 16.

The current “Mayor of Sack Lake City” has the highest sack total for the Utes since 2019 with former defensive end Bradlee Anae at 13. Elliss is tied for seventh all-time in single-season sacks at Utah.

Additionally, Elliss has produced 37 total tackles to this year while also adding a forced fumble and three pass breakups. Elliss recorded a sack in four straight games and came away with multiple tackles for loss five times in 2023.

