On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

PK: Every Good Run Comes To An End, Utah Is No Exception

Nov 18, 2023, 5:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Utah Football coaches and players harp on it constantly, vowing never to let a hangover of one loss linger into the following game.

History has shown the Utes have meant it over the years, rarely experiencing two consecutive losses. Excluding the whacky – and pointless – Covid-shortened season of 2020, Utah last lost consecutive Pac-12 games early in 2018 – a year in which the program advanced to the conference championship game for the first time.

Still figuring out the quarterback situation, the Utes also stumbled in two consecutive non-conference games in 2021 against BYU and San Diego State. But once Cam Rising settled in as the permanent starter, the team won nine of the next 10 games and broke through to win its first Pac-12 championship and advance to the Rose Bowl.

As with every good run, eventually the bubble will burst. And, holy cow, did it ever explode in epic fashion early in the game.

Playing arguably its worst half since leaving the Mountain West after the 2010 season, certainly as a ranked team, No. 22 Utah was outclassed in every possible way in its final Pac-12 road game. Upstart Arizona, which won only one game two years ago, hammered the Utes 42-18 on Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium.

Good luck trying to find words to explain the disaster in the desert that saw Utah fall behind 28-0. It was an embarrassment in every sense of the definition.

“We just came out slow,” said receiver Devaughn Vele. “That’s all I can say.”

Look to last week as a possible reason. Fighting to stay in the conference race, the Utes lost a hard-fought game to undefeated and fifth-ranked Washington in Seattle.

For all practical purposes, the loss eliminated any chance to win a third consecutive championship. With it went the carrot Utah needed to play a competitive game against Arizona.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Without much motivation, the Utes laid a massive egg in falling behind by an insurmountable deficit. Right from the start, they failed to show up.

All that is worth mentioning is the Wildcats scored on their first two possessions. Coupled with a touchdown off a blocked punt, Arizona led 21-0 before its fans had time to strike up a conversation about the basketball team.

“It all happened in a blink of an eye, seemingly,” coach Kyle Whittingham said. “We’ve got to start faster.”

From then on, even has the Utes refused to roll over and at least made Arizona sweat a bit in the second half, playing catch-up was too hard to overcome. To make it even more miserable, the skies opened to torrential downpours in the second quarter.

Befitting residents living in an exceptionally dry climate, many in the crowd relished the opportunity to get drenched in the rain at times during the game. For Utah fans in attendance, all they could do was drown in their sorrows.

Ultimately, compounding the lack of incentive, injuries finally caught up with the Utes. The season-long issue reached its zenith when the defense was forced to play without starters Cole Bishop (safety), Karene Reid (linebacker), and Jonah Ellis (defensive end).

Appreciating Whittingham’s tough-guy approach, using injuries as an excuse for losing never flies with the Utah coach. But maybe all the sidelined players finally caught up with the team this season.

At the same time, Arizona deserves a healthy amount of credit for putting it to the Utes. At least in this opinion, Jeff Fisch deserves to win Pac-12 Coach of the Year for his impressive work in rebuilding a downtrodden program in such a short time.

Taking over for Kevin Sumlin, who was fired after bitter rival Arizona State humiliated Arizona 70-7 in 2020, Fisch has increased the program’s win total from one to five and now eight. The 17th-ranked Wildcats, bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017, have beaten three ranked teams (Utah, Oregon State, and UCLA) this season.

In his first job as a head coach, Fisch has high praise for the program Whittingham has built. Several new coaches throughout the conference have echoed his sentiments.

“They’ve been able to consistently go out there every week and have a brand that everybody nationally recognizes at this point in time,” Fisch said during the week. “We’re at the infant stages of that. We’re very new in that world.”

RELATED STORIES

On the other side of the world, so are the Utes for a change.

Want more coverage of Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Levi Williams In At QB For Utah State After Legas, Hillstead Injured

The Utah State Aggies are down to their third quarterback in senior Levi Williams late in the third quarter against Boise State.

10 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Takes Down Yale In Overtime In Atlantic Slam

The Weber State men’s basketball team came out on top in the Wildcats' overtime contest with the Yale Bulldogs in the Atlantic Slam.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cooper Legas Leaves Game With Apparent Injury, McCae Hillstead Enters For Utah State

Cooper Legas has been replaced by freshman McCae Hillstead after Legas walked to the locker room with an apparent injury against Boise State.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trick Play Turns Into Red Zone Disaster For Utah State

Utah State had a chance to take the lead but a trick-play turnover turned a promising drive into a potential disaster for the Aggies.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah’s Last Meeting With Arizona As Members Of Pac-12

This won't be the last time Utah and Arizona ever meet, but it is the last as members of the Pac-12 Conference.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jalen Royals Give Utah State Early Lead With Athletic Touchdown Grab

USU struck first when Cooper Legas found Jalen Royals for a 57-yard first-quarter touchdown to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead over Boise State.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

PK: Every Good Run Comes To An End, Utah Is No Exception