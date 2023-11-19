On the Site:
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
One person hospitalized following one-vehicle rollover

Nov 18, 2023, 5:50 PM

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patrol)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person was sent to the hospital Saturday following a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 at 7200 South.

The UHP says the 7200 South onramp was closed. The UHP also says the individual was transferred to an nearby hospital with broken bones.

According to the UHP, the highway wasn’t too wet, so they say it may not be weather-related. However, the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

