Jalen Royals Give Utah State Early Lead With Athletic Touchdown Grab

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State struck first when Cooper Legas found Jalen Royals for a 57-yard first-quarter touchdown to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead over Boise State.

The Aggies are hosting the Broncos at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 18.

Cooper Legas ➡️ Jalen Royals@USUFootball TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/eruD8PeQgQ — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 19, 2023

After a series of punts to open the game, Legas hit Royals streaking down the USU sideline. Royals made the catch and then walked a tightrope before extending the football over the pylon for his 12th TD of the season.

Utah State leads the Broncos by a touchdown with less than four minutes left in the first quarter.

Week 11 Aggie Captains

Utah State named ten seniors as captains ahead of its week 11 matchup with the Boise State Broncos (4-5, 3-2).

Included in the class are offensive linemen Wade Meacham and Calvin Knapp; running backs Cooper Jones and Sione Finau; cornerback Michael Anyanwu; quarterback Levi Williams; defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka; safety Xavion Steele; linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr.; and wide receiver Terrell Vaughn.

Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos

5 P.M. Saturday, November 18 | Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

KSL Sports Zone

Utah State is looking to reverse a trend of losing against the Blue Turf Broncos from Boise. USU is 5-22 all-time against Boise State and has dropped the last seven games between the two programs. The Aggies fell 42-23 at Boise State to close the 2022 regular season.

Utah State is taking on the Boise State Broncos at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 18.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

