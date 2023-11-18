On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Three Takeaways From Utah’s Last Meeting With Arizona As Members Of Pac-12

Nov 18, 2023, 6:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

TUCSON, AZ – This won’t be the last time Utah and Arizona ever meet, but it is the last as members of the Pac-12 Conference. Next year both will be members of the Big 12.

Both teams came into the game ranked. Both teams came into the game with a 7-3 record. Only one could walk away victorious and it wasn’t Utah.

Arizona came out swinging and put the Utes on their heels from the jump resulting in a 42-18 loss for Utah.

Here are three takeaways from Utah and Arizona’s last meeting as Pac-12 members.

Takeaway No. 1: Injuries Really Suck

It had been a few weeks since the Utes had received bad news on the injury-front and that stopped today with three key players noticeably absent, and one being used sparingly.

Utah was without safety Cole Bishop, linebacker Karene Reid, and defensive end Jonah Elliss who Whitt revealed after the game is out for the remainder of the season.

Safety and two-way star Sione Vaki played but didn’t have near the moments we’re used to him having.

That’s in addition to the long list of season-ending injuries the Utes already had and probably other players who are dinged up but still able to play.

Utah didn’t lose this game solely because of the injuries.

There were plenty of other issues that contributed to that, but it can’t be stated enough how demoralizing it must be as a team to learn a few more bodies were added to that list of guys missing time in a big game.

I think that showed, particularly early in the game and by then it was too late to really recover and get back on track.

It’s been a tough, tough year for this team in that regard.

“Jonah was season ending,” Whittingham said. “Karene- he’s pretty banged up. Maybe a bowl game. Cole Bishop, hopefully he’s able to play next week. It’s just what we’ve been dealing with all season long. It’s nothing new for us.”

Takeaway No. 2: Despite Struggles, There Were Some Great Receiver Moments

Not much went right for the Utes today, but the Utah pass catchers had some nice moments and logged some good numbers.

After being very quiet early in the season, Vele has emerged as a reliable weapon for Bryson Barnes down the stretch.

For the third week in a row, Vele was incredibly productive for the Utes leading the receivers with nine catches for 111 yards, and one touchdown.

Right behind him was Munir McClain with six catches for 70 yards and one touchdown while tight end Landen King continued to make his presence felt on the field with four catches for 63 yards.

In all, those three accounted for a big chunk of Utah’s 320 passing yards.

Takeaway No. 3: Mistakes Were A Killer

Utah football is known for being tough and disciplined. The Utes certainly played tough and never gave up, but the discipline we’re used to seeing week in and week out stayed in Salt Lake.

A significantly slow start combined with a blocked punt, two interceptions, seven penalties at key moments for 55 yards, three sacks for a loss of 15 yards and seven tackles for loss allowed for a loss of 29 yards isn’t exactly going to cut it going against another Top 25 team.

Some of these issues (the penalties in particular) have been present all season long, but the Utes have been in a position to overcome them for the most part. Not today though, and that’s unfortunate.

Hopefully Utah gets some of these things cleaned up to finish the last two games of their season strong.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Runs Into Boise State Buzzsaw In Blowout Loss

Utah State was dominated on both sides of the ball, giving up 45 unanswered points in a 45-10 home lost to Boise State.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Soccer Pulls Away From MSU, Advances To Elite Eight

BYU advances to fifth Elite Eight in program history.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Levi Williams In At QB For Utah State After Legas, Hillstead Injured

The Utah State Aggies are down to their third quarterback in senior Levi Williams late in the third quarter against Boise State.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Takes Down Yale In Overtime In Atlantic Slam

The Weber State men’s basketball team came out on top in the Wildcats' overtime contest with the Yale Bulldogs in the Atlantic Slam.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cooper Legas Leaves Game With Apparent Injury, McCae Hillstead Enters For Utah State

Cooper Legas has been replaced by freshman McCae Hillstead after Legas walked to the locker room with an apparent injury against Boise State.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trick Play Turns Into Red Zone Disaster For Utah State

Utah State had a chance to take the lead but a trick-play turnover turned a promising drive into a potential disaster for the Aggies.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Three Takeaways From Utah’s Last Meeting With Arizona As Members Of Pac-12