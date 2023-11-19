On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Family hospitalized from carbon monoxide poisoning in Duchesne County

Nov 18, 2023, 6:41 PM | Updated: 8:26 pm

emergency lights...

Duchesne County emergency personnel say a family staying in a cabin at Six Lakes Lodge were hospitalized for carbon dioxide poisoning. FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


DUCHESNE — The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says a family staying in a rental cabin at Six Lakes Lodge were hospitalized Saturday morning after becoming ill from carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office says the call came in about 2:30 a.m. The release also states that family members started reported being ill Friday evening.

The Altamont Fire Department along with Altamont and Roosevelt ambulances responded to the scene. Once on scene, emergency personnel used a carbon monoxide detector to determine the cabin was full of carbon monoxide.

All individuals in the cabin were transported to an nearby hospital. The release did not mention how many people were in the cabin, nor their conditions.

The American Red Cross of Utah encourages residents to test and replace batteries in carbon monoxide detectors at the same time as smoke alarms.

Additionally, if residents are unable to physically to install a carbon monoxide detector, they should reach out to the Red Cross for assistance.

According to a news release from the Red Cross, at least 420 individuals die each year from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. And more than 100,000 people in the United States are taken to the hospital for symptoms from carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the release, the common signs of carbon monoxide poisoning are the following:

  • Headache
  • Dizziness
  • Weakness
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Chest pain
  • Confusion

 

 

