Trick Play Turns Into Red Zone Disaster For Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State had a chance to take the lead but a sack and trick-play turnover turned a promising drive into a potentially game-changing disaster for the Aggies.

The Aggies are hosting Boise State at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 18.

NOT TODAY🚫 A’Marion McCoy picks it off in the end zone!#Compete | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/AEFHAF2NBC — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 19, 2023

An electric 18-yard run from Davon Booth got Utah State into the red zone but the Aggies got too cute, calling for a wide receiver pass from senior Terrell Vaughn. Vaughn rolled right and threw a pass that was easily intercepted by Broncos defender A’Marion McCoy to end the drive.

Boise State took control on the following drive when George Holani scored his second touchdown of the half, this time from 27 yards out. It was the Broncos third consecutive touchdown drive after punting on four first quarter possessions.

Boise State leads 21-10 midway through the second period.

Week 11 Aggie Captains

Utah State named ten seniors as captains ahead of its week 11 matchup with the Boise State Broncos (4-5, 3-2).

Included in the class are offensive linemen Wade Meacham and Calvin Knapp; running backs Cooper Jones and Sione Finau; cornerback Michael Anyanwu; quarterback Levi Williams; defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka; safety Xavion Steele; linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr.; and wide receiver Terrell Vaughn.

Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos

5 P.M. Saturday, November 18 | Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

KSL Sports Zone

Utah State is looking to reverse a trend of losing against the Blue Turf Broncos from Boise. USU is 5-22 all-time against Boise State and has dropped the last seven games between the two programs. The Aggies fell 42-23 at Boise State to close the 2022 regular season.

