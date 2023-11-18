Cooper Legas Leaves Game With Apparent Injury, McCae Hillstead Enters For Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Senior quarterback Cooper Legas has been replaced by freshman McCae Hillstead after Legas walked to the locker room with an apparent injury against Boise State.

The Aggies are hosting Boise State at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 18.

RELATED: Trick Play Turns Into Red Zone Disaster For Utah State

Disastrous series of events continues for Utah State, McCae Hillstead, in for a seemingly injured Cooper Legas, fumbles and Boise State recovers on the 25-yard line. — Jason Walker (@jwalker_sports) November 19, 2023

Legas appeared to have injured his throwing shoulder on Utah State’s second drive of the second quarter.

After taking a 10-0 lead on the first play of the second period, Boise State has scored 28 unanswered points to take a 28-10 lead.

RELATED: Jalen Royals Give Utah State Early Lead With Athletic Touchdown Grab

Week 11 Aggie Captains

Utah State named ten seniors as captains ahead of its week 11 matchup with the Boise State Broncos (4-5, 3-2).

Included in the class are offensive linemen Wade Meacham and Calvin Knapp; running backs Cooper Jones and Sione Finau; cornerback Michael Anyanwu; quarterback Levi Williams; defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka; safety Xavion Steele; linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr.; and wide receiver Terrell Vaughn.

Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos

5 P.M. Saturday, November 18 | Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

KSL Sports Zone

Utah State is looking to reverse a trend of losing against the Blue Turf Broncos from Boise. USU is 5-22 all-time against Boise State and has dropped the last seven games between the two programs. The Aggies fell 42-23 at Boise State to close the 2022 regular season.

Following The Utah State Aggies With KSL Sports

Utah State is taking on the Boise State Broncos at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 18.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24