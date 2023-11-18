On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Weber State Takes Down Yale In Overtime In Atlantic Slam

Nov 18, 2023, 6:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team came out on top in the Wildcats’ overtime contest with the Yale Bulldogs in the Atlantic Slam tournament.

Weber State defeats Yale in Atlantic Slam

The Wildcats and Bulldogs played at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on Saturday, November 18.

Weber State beat Yale, 75-65.

RELATED: Weber State Upsets No. 23 Saint Mary’s Behind Dillon Jones’ Big Game

The two teams battled throughout the first half and were neck-and-neck on the scoreboard during the opening five minutes of play. Midway through the first half, the Wildcats took a three-possession lead of seven points. The Bulldogs fought back and took a one-point lead during the closing minutes of the half. Weber State responded to regain the lead and the Wildcats took a 33-29 lead into the locker room at the break.

During the opening 20 minutes of game time,

Dillon Jones and Steven Verplancken combined to score 14 points in the first half.

Weber State shot 44.4 percent from the field, including 5-11 for 45.5 percent on three-pointers. Yale shot 46.4 percent overall but only 12.5 percent from downtown.

At the break, the Wildcats slowly built their lead before catching fire midway through the second half. Weber State owned a 14-point advantage before the Bulldogs battled back to tie the game with two seconds left in regulation.

In overtime, Weber State was too much for Yale. The Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs in the extra period, 16-6, and picked up their third win of the season.

RELATED STORIES

Weber State ended up shooting 39.3 percent overall and 40.0 percent from three. Yale shot 44.3 percent overall and 15.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Jones and Verplancken combined for 32 points. Jones led the Wildcats with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Up next for Weber State men’s basketball

With the win, the Wildcats improved to a 3-1 record.

Weber State’s next game in the Atlantic Slam is against the Colgate Raiders on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Runs Into Boise State Buzzsaw In Blowout Loss

Utah State was dominated on both sides of the ball, giving up 45 unanswered points in a 45-10 home lost to Boise State.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Soccer Pulls Away From MSU, Advances To Elite Eight

BYU advances to fifth Elite Eight in program history.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Levi Williams In At QB For Utah State After Legas, Hillstead Injured

The Utah State Aggies are down to their third quarterback in senior Levi Williams late in the third quarter against Boise State.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cooper Legas Leaves Game With Apparent Injury, McCae Hillstead Enters For Utah State

Cooper Legas has been replaced by freshman McCae Hillstead after Legas walked to the locker room with an apparent injury against Boise State.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trick Play Turns Into Red Zone Disaster For Utah State

Utah State had a chance to take the lead but a trick-play turnover turned a promising drive into a potential disaster for the Aggies.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah’s Last Meeting With Arizona As Members Of Pac-12

This won't be the last time Utah and Arizona ever meet, but it is the last as members of the Pac-12 Conference.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Weber State Takes Down Yale In Overtime In Atlantic Slam