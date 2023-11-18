Weber State Takes Down Yale In Overtime In Atlantic Slam

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team came out on top in the Wildcats’ overtime contest with the Yale Bulldogs in the Atlantic Slam tournament.

Weber State defeats Yale in Atlantic Slam

The Wildcats and Bulldogs played at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on Saturday, November 18.

Weber State beat Yale, 75-65.

An OT win in Canada! WILDCATS WIN! #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/sBqR3DwUCX — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) November 19, 2023

The two teams battled throughout the first half and were neck-and-neck on the scoreboard during the opening five minutes of play. Midway through the first half, the Wildcats took a three-possession lead of seven points. The Bulldogs fought back and took a one-point lead during the closing minutes of the half. Weber State responded to regain the lead and the Wildcats took a 33-29 lead into the locker room at the break.

During the opening 20 minutes of game time,

Dillon Jones and Steven Verplancken combined to score 14 points in the first half.

Louie Jordan with the 3⃣! Wildcats regain the lead! #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/yr89MrUsmE — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) November 19, 2023

Weber State shot 44.4 percent from the field, including 5-11 for 45.5 percent on three-pointers. Yale shot 46.4 percent overall but only 12.5 percent from downtown.

At the break, the Wildcats slowly built their lead before catching fire midway through the second half. Weber State owned a 14-point advantage before the Bulldogs battled back to tie the game with two seconds left in regulation.

In overtime, Weber State was too much for Yale. The Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs in the extra period, 16-6, and picked up their third win of the season.

Weber State ended up shooting 39.3 percent overall and 40.0 percent from three. Yale shot 44.3 percent overall and 15.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Jones and Verplancken combined for 32 points. Jones led the Wildcats with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Up next for Weber State men’s basketball

With the win, the Wildcats improved to a 3-1 record.

Weber State’s next game in the Atlantic Slam is against the Colgate Raiders on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

