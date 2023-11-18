On the Site:
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Levi Williams In At QB For Utah State After Legas, Hillstead Injured

Nov 18, 2023, 7:56 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies are down to their third quarterback in senior Levi Williams late in the third quarter against Boise State.

The Aggies are hosting Boise State at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 18.

RELATED: Cooper Legas Leaves Game With Apparent Injury, McCae Hillstead Enters For Utah State

Senior starting QB Cooper Legas left in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a shoulder injury. Freshman McCae Hillstead entered for Legas and struggled to 53 yards through the air and an interception before giving way to Williams late in the third quarter.

Legas threw for 128 yards and a touchdown in a quarter and change of play before leaving.

Utah State has surrendered 38 consecutive points and trail 38-10 to enter the fourth quarter.

RELATED: Trick Play Turns Into Red Zone Disaster For Utah State

Week 11 Aggie Captains

Utah State named ten seniors as captains ahead of its week 11 matchup with the Boise State Broncos (4-5, 3-2).

Included in the class are offensive linemen Wade Meacham and Calvin Knapp; running backs Cooper Jones and Sione Finau; cornerback Michael Anyanwu; quarterback Levi Williams; defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka; safety Xavion Steele; linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr.; and wide receiver Terrell Vaughn.

Week 11: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos

5 P.M. Saturday, November 18 | Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

KSL Sports Zone

RELATED: Week Eleven Depth Chart As Utah State Prepares For Boise State

Utah State is looking to reverse a trend of losing against the Blue Turf Broncos from Boise. USU is 5-22 all-time against Boise State and has dropped the last seven games between the two programs. The Aggies fell 42-23 at Boise State to close the 2022 regular season.

Following The Utah State Aggies With KSL Sports

Utah State is taking on the Boise State Broncos at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 18.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Levi Williams In At QB For Utah State After Legas, Hillstead Injured