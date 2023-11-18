Levi Williams In At QB For Utah State After Legas, Hillstead Injured

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies are down to their third quarterback in senior Levi Williams late in the third quarter against Boise State.

The Aggies are hosting Boise State at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 18.

After that sack, McCae Hillstead is shaken up and is still down. Levi Williams warming up his arm.#AggiesAllTheWay #BleedBlue — Andrew Hyde (@ahyde05) November 19, 2023

Senior starting QB Cooper Legas left in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a shoulder injury. Freshman McCae Hillstead entered for Legas and struggled to 53 yards through the air and an interception before giving way to Williams late in the third quarter.

Legas threw for 128 yards and a touchdown in a quarter and change of play before leaving.

Utah State has surrendered 38 consecutive points and trail 38-10 to enter the fourth quarter.

Week 11 Aggie Captains

Utah State named ten seniors as captains ahead of its week 11 matchup with the Boise State Broncos (4-5, 3-2).

Included in the class are offensive linemen Wade Meacham and Calvin Knapp; running backs Cooper Jones and Sione Finau; cornerback Michael Anyanwu; quarterback Levi Williams; defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka; safety Xavion Steele; linebacker MJ Tafisi Jr.; and wide receiver Terrell Vaughn.

Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos

5 P.M. Saturday, November 18 | Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard & Kevin White

KSL Sports Zone

Utah State is looking to reverse a trend of losing against the Blue Turf Broncos from Boise. USU is 5-22 all-time against Boise State and has dropped the last seven games between the two programs. The Aggies fell 42-23 at Boise State to close the 2022 regular season.

Utah State is taking on the Boise State Broncos at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 18.

