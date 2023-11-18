Utah State Runs Into Boise State Buzzsaw In Blowout Loss

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State was dominated on both sides of the ball, giving up 45 unanswered points in a 45-10 home loss to Boise State.

Utah State (5-6, 3-4) was blown out by the Broncos on Saturday, November 18

The Aggies were down to their third quarterback in Levi Williams to finish the night after Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead both left with injuries. The three USU QBs combined to complete 16-of-30 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Davon Booth led the rushing attack with 125 yards on 12 carries. Booth had a long of 49 yards in his third 100-yard rushing game of the season. Jalen Royals caught seven passes for 113 yards and the lone Aggie touchdown late in the first quarter.

First Quarter

Paul Fitzgerald forced a Bronco punt on the opening drive when he deflected a third-and-11 Taylen Green pass attempt.

After an Aggie punt, BSU had a scoring chance but Green overthrew a wide-open Austin Bolt on third down.

The game’s initial first down came when Cooper Legas found tight end Broc Lane across the middle for a 19-yard gain. The drive ended with Ryan Marks booting a picture-perfect punt that Colby Bowman downed at the seven-yard line.

On the first play of the Aggies’ third possession, Legas hit Royals streaking down the USU sideline. Royals made the catch and then walked a tightrope before extending the football over the pylon for his 12th TD of the season.

Utah State took a 7-0 lead and possession into the second quarter. The Aggie defense limited Boise State to 44 yards of offense in the opening 15 minutes. Boise State picked up two first downs in the period.

Second Quarter

Elliott Nimrod opened the quarter with a 34-yard field goal right down the middle, giving USU a 10-0 lead.

On the first play from scrimmage following the kickoff, George Holani burst through a huge hole for a 75-yard Bronco touchdown. It was the longest run of Holani’s career.

Robert Briggs fumbled on the next Aggie drive, giving the ball back to Boise State at the USU 26-yard line. Green took advantage, hitting Matt Lauter in the end zone on first down to give Boise State a 14-10 lead.

The Aggies answered by driving into the red zone but a trick play turnover ended a promising scoring chance on fourth down. Holani capitalized, scoring his second TD of the night to put his team in front 21-10.

McCae Hillstead took over at quarterback for the Aggies after Legas went to the locker room with a potential injury. On his first drive, Hillstead was sacked and fumbled with Boise State recovering their third turnover of the game.

The Broncos needed just four plays to find the end zone for the fourth time in the quarter to take a three-score lead.

Boise State led 31-10 after adding a last-second field goal to end the half.

Third Quarter

After Utah State’s fourth punt of the night opened the second half, the Broncos needed 3:25 to drive 71 yards for another touchdown. Ashton Jeanty finished the drive with a five-yard rushing score to give the Broncos a 38-10 lead.

Hillstead committed the Aggies fourth turnover of the night when he threw an ill-advised pass that was picked off by Rodney Robinson at the Boise State 33-yard line.

Hillstead left with an injury after being tackled in the backfield late in the quarter.

The third quarter ended with Boise State driving.

Fourth Quarter

An already struggling USU offense looked stuck in the mud as Levi Williams tried to connect with his receivers. Williams hadn’t thrown a pass since going 0-for-1 against Air Force on September 15. He was 5-of-8 for 68 yards and two touchdowns entering the game.

During mop-up time, Boise State marched 48 yards in eight plays, finishing with a Jambres Dubar ten-yard scoring run.

Boise State hung on for a 45–10 win. It was the Broncos sixth win of the season, making them bowl-eligible.

The Aggies have one chance left to become bowl-eligible. Utah State ends the regular season with a post-Thanksgiving, Friday afternoon game against the New Mexico Lobos (3-7, 1-3) Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (MT) on November 24. The Aggies bested New Mexico 27-10 last season in Logan. USU is 16-13 all-time against New Mexico.

