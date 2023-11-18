On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Blowout Win Over Morgan State

Nov 18, 2023, 9:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated Morgan State to improve to 4-0 for the first time in two years.

The win closes out BYU’s four-game homestand at the Marriott Center.

BYU leaves the cozy confines of home next week when they play in the Vegas Showdown at the Mandalay Bay against Arizona State on Thanksgiving night.

Here are some takeaways from BYU’s runaway victory against Morgan State.

Fousseyni Traore continues to shine at the five

BYU is trying to find a lineup that allows junior forward Fousseyni Traore to play at the four instead of the five-spot. That hasn’t been possible with Aly Khalifa dealing with an undisclosed injury and coaches not pairing up Traore with Atiki Ally Atiki simultaneously.

So, it’s kept Traore at the five in the early part of the season; as usual, Traore continues to perform at a high level.

What’s been even more impressive this year is that Traore has improved his touch around the basket. Before returning to action at the 7:18 mark of the second half, Traore knocked down 80% of his 10 field goal attempts.

He finished the night 8-of-11 from the field with 17 points and four rebounds.

There were no three-point field goal attempts, as we saw earlier this week against Southeastern Louisiana, but there’s no question Traore has taken steps forward in his offensive game.

Last season, Traore was dealing with a nagging hamstring injury and other setbacks that prevented him from being at 100%. For now, he’s confident in the players around him and he’s embraced his role as a five-man.

Too many turnovers in the first half

After earning rave reviews from head coach Mark Pope for how they took care of the basketball against Southeastern Louisiana, BYU was loose with the rock in the first half against Morgan State.

BYU committed nine turnovers against the Bears, who were the lowest-rated team by KenPom’s metrics on BYU’s remaining schedule.

Maybe it was a lack of energy for the matchup. The crowd was a late-arriving one with little to no juice in the building. It seemed to carry over to how BYU played.

Along with the turnovers, BYU only shot 33% from the field.

Richie Saunders finished with a near-perfect night

If not for a missed three-pointer with 14 seconds remaining in the game, Richie Saunders almost put together a perfect night on the offensive end.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists in BYU’s blowout win over Morgan State.

“Richie is so fantastic,” said BYU coach Mark Pope. “…There were moments where we felt like we were on our heels a little bit and they were head down going at us. Then Richie is just able to cause some disruption where they feel like, ‘Oh, we have to manage it.’”

When Saunders signed with BYU in the 2020 recruiting cycle, he was known for his defensive pedigree. That defensive background has carried over to the collegiate level while being a highly efficient performer on the offensive end.

Took care of business

Not every game is going to be at the same level of intensity as a game against San Diego State or what BYU will face in their upcoming Big 12 schedule. Mark Pope probably doesn’t want to hear that, but let’s call it what it:is: BYU was facing an opponent that was severely outmatched.

It wasn’t a glamorous game from BYU, particularly in the first half. But they did what they were supposed to: do, pull away with a big margin of victory.

KenPom’s projected score was by 30 points. They far exceeded that with a 43-point victory and didn’t do anything to take away the momentum gained from the previous three wins.

That’s important as BYU has to stockpile the wins to build a cushion before they enter Big 12 Conference play.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Bounces Back Against Anchorage Alaska

Utah women’s basketball was on the road again, for the Great Alaska Shootout where the Utes had a bounce back against Anchorage Alaska.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Time, Network Announced For Colorado Vs. Utah

The Utes were on hold for a few days before finding out their time slot and network for their matchup with Colorado this weekend.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Thunderbirds Win ‘Battle For The Ax’ Against In-State Rival Utah Tech

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The SUU Thunderbirds wrested bragging rights back from Utah Tech with a 24-16 win over the Trailblazers. Utah Tech (2-9, 1-5) hosted Southern Utah (6-5, 4-2) at Greater Zion Stadium on Saturday, November 18. Find KSL Sports coverage of Southern Utah University Athletics here. We came. We saw. We brought home the […]

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Runs Into Boise State Buzzsaw In Blowout Loss

Utah State was dominated on both sides of the ball, giving up 45 unanswered points in a 45-10 home lost to Boise State.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Soccer Pulls Away From MSU, Advances To Elite Eight

BYU advances to fifth Elite Eight in program history.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Levi Williams In At QB For Utah State After Legas, Hillstead Injured

The Utah State Aggies are down to their third quarterback in senior Levi Williams late in the third quarter against Boise State.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Blowout Win Over Morgan State