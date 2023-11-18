On the Site:
Time, Network Announced For Colorado Vs. Utah

Nov 18, 2023, 10:06 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- Much like last couple of weeks, the Utes were on hold for a few days before finding out their time slot and network for their matchup with Colorado this weekend.

Utah versus Colorado now has a time and network announced as the Utes round the corner into the last regular season game of their tenure in the Pac-12 Conference.

The Utes will be looking to finish strong against the Buffs after suffering a close loss two weeks ago to Washington that was followed up by a bigger loss to Arizona. Both games were on the road.

What Time, Network Is Colorado Vs. Utah?

The Utes and Buffaloes will kick off as follows:

  • Time: 1:00 pm MT
  • Network: Pac-12 Networks

Latest On Utah Injuries Heading Into Final Stretch

Utah has two games left to play and they will be doing it without star defensive end Jonah Elliss who head coach Kyle Whittingham ruled out in the Arizona post-game press conference.

Elliss did not suit up against the Wildcats along with teammates safety Cole Bishop and linebacker Karene Reid. Whittingham gave a slightly better update for those two.

“Jonah was season ending,” Whittingham said. “Karene- he’s pretty banged up. Maybe a bowl game. Cole Bishop, hopefully he’s able to play next week. It’s just what we’ve been dealing with all season long. It’s nothing new for us.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Time, Network Announced For Colorado Vs. Utah