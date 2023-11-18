Utah Women’s Basketball Bounces Back Against Anchorage Alaska

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball was on the road again, this time in star Alissa Pili’s home state for the Great Alaska Shootout where the Utes had a bounce back against Anchorage Alaska.

By halftime the Utes led Alaska Anchorage 56-28 and finished the night with an 101-57 final score.

The Utes will wrap up their road trip in Alaska tomorrow night against with another 9:30 pm MT tip.

Utah Women Stats Leaders

Scoring Leader: Gianna Kneepkens -22 points

Rebound Leader: Reese Ross– 10 rebounds

Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 14 assists

Kneepkens was a 9-12 from both the paint, 4-7 from the three, with no trips to the line while adding four rebounds, two assists one block, and six steals in 28 minutes of play.

