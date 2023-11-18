Utah Women’s Basketball Bounces Back Against Anchorage Alaska

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball was on the road again, this time in star Alissa Pili’s home state for the Great Alaska Shootout where the Utes had a bounce back against Anchorage Alaska.

By halftime the Utes led Alaska Anchorage 56-28 and finished the night with an 101-57 final score.

The Utes will wrap up their road trip in Alaska tomorrow night against with another 9:30 pm MT tip.

Utah Women Stats Leaders

  • Scoring Leader: Gianna Kneepkens -22 points
  • Rebound Leader: Reese Ross– 10 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 14 assists

Kneepkens was a 9-12 from both the paint, 4-7 from the three, with no trips to the line while adding four rebounds, two assists one block, and six steals in 28 minutes of play.

Reese Ross came in second in scoring with 20 points along with her team high 10 rebounds.

Alaska native Alissa Pili rounded out the top-scorers of the night for the Utah Utes with 18 points of her own against Alaska Anchorage.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats

The Utah women went 38 of 62 from the field, 11 of 24 from the three, and 14 of 22 from their trips to the line.

Additionally, Utah collected 46 rebounds, 35 assists, four blocks, and 10 steals in their first night competing in Alaska.

The Utes were dominant from start to finish of the game with zero lead changes on the entire night from tipoff to the final whistle.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

