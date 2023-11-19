Kickoff Time, TV Info Revealed For BYU’s Regular Season Finale At Oklahoma State

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will close its inaugural Big 12 season at Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game has much on the line as the Pokes are looking to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

BYU doesn’t have that lofty of sights in the matchup, but they do have hopes of punching a ticket to a bowl game by locking up a sixth win.

BYU football versus Oklahoma State on ABC

With so much at stake in the regular season finale, the matchup landed on network television. The Big 12 announced that BYU football will face Oklahoma State on ABC at 1:30 p.m. (MST)/2:30 p.m. (CST).

Radio broadcast can be heard on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

BYU and Oklahoma State have never met in the regular season. The last time the two programs met was in the 1976 Tangerine Bowl. Before that, the two programs squared off in BYU’s first-ever bowl appearance, the 1974 Fiesta Bowl. Oklahoma State won both games.

The Pokes are 8-3 overall and 6-2 in Big 12 Conference play. BYU enters the matchup with a four-game losing streak and a 5-6 overall record.

This is the third network television game for BYU this season. They are 0-2 in the previous games against Texas and West Virginia.

For Oklahoma State, it’s their second network television appearance. Oklahoma State’s first network TV game this year was in the final Big 12 Bedlam matchup that the Pokes won, 27-24, on November 4.

Big 12 television schedule for week 13

The rest of the Big 12 television schedule for week 13 includes two Black Friday games, with TCU traveling to Oklahoma for the Sooners final Big 12 regular season game. Then Texas hosts Texas Tech for its last Big 12 regular season game before leaving for the SEC.

On Saturday, November 25, the action begins with UCF looking to earn its sixth win by hosting Houston at 10 a.m. (MT) on FS1. Kansas travels to Cincinnati on ESPN2. Baylor hosts West Virginia in Waco at 5 p.m. on FS1.

Then, the nightcap features the “Farmageddon” rivalry with Iowa State traveling to Kansas State at 6 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

Remaining BYU football schedule for the 2023 season

Sept. 2 – BYU 14, Sam Houston 0

Sept. 9 – BYU 41, Southern Utah 16

Sept. 16 – BYU 38, Arkansas 31

Sept. 23 – Kansas 38, BYU 27

Sept. 29 – BYU 35, Cincinnati 27

Oct. 14 – TCU 44, BYU 11

Oct. 21 – BYU 27, Texas Tech 14

Oct. 28 – No. 7 Texas 35, BYU 6

Nov. 4 – West Virginia 37, BYU 7

Nov. 11 – Iowa State 45, BYU 13

Nov. 18 – No. 14 Oklahoma 31, BYU 24

November 25 | at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)/2:30 p.m. (CT)

TV: ABC

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Oklahoma State leads 2-0

Last meeting: December 18, 1976 – Oklahoma State 49, BYU 21 (Tangerine Bowl)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper