On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kickoff Time, TV Info Revealed For BYU’s Regular Season Finale At Oklahoma State

Nov 19, 2023, 1:25 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will close its inaugural Big 12 season at Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game has much on the line as the Pokes are looking to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

BYU doesn’t have that lofty of sights in the matchup, but they do have hopes of punching a ticket to a bowl game by locking up a sixth win.

BYU football versus Oklahoma State on ABC

With so much at stake in the regular season finale, the matchup landed on network television. The Big 12 announced that BYU football will face Oklahoma State on ABC at 1:30 p.m. (MST)/2:30 p.m. (CST).

Radio broadcast can be heard on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

BYU and Oklahoma State have never met in the regular season. The last time the two programs met was in the 1976 Tangerine Bowl. Before that, the two programs squared off in BYU’s first-ever bowl appearance, the 1974 Fiesta Bowl. Oklahoma State won both games.

The Pokes are 8-3 overall and 6-2 in Big 12 Conference play. BYU enters the matchup with a four-game losing streak and a 5-6 overall record.

This is the third network television game for BYU this season. They are 0-2 in the previous games against Texas and West Virginia.

For Oklahoma State, it’s their second network television appearance. Oklahoma State’s first network TV game this year was in the final Big 12 Bedlam matchup that the Pokes won, 27-24, on November 4.

Big 12 television schedule for week 13

The rest of the Big 12 television schedule for week 13 includes two Black Friday games, with TCU traveling to Oklahoma for the Sooners final Big 12 regular season game. Then Texas hosts Texas Tech for its last Big 12 regular season game before leaving for the SEC.

On Saturday, November 25, the action begins with UCF looking to earn its sixth win by hosting Houston at 10 a.m. (MT) on FS1. Kansas travels to Cincinnati on ESPN2. Baylor hosts West Virginia in Waco at 5 p.m. on FS1.

Then, the nightcap features the “Farmageddon” rivalry with Iowa State traveling to Kansas State at 6 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

Remaining BYU football schedule for the 2023 season

Sept. 2 – BYU 14, Sam Houston 0

Sept. 9 – BYU 41, Southern Utah 16

Sept. 16 – BYU 38, Arkansas 31

Sept. 23 – Kansas 38, BYU 27

Sept. 29 – BYU 35, Cincinnati 27

Oct. 14 – TCU 44, BYU 11

Oct. 21 – BYU 27, Texas Tech 14

Oct. 28 – No. 7 Texas 35, BYU 6

Nov. 4 – West Virginia 37, BYU 7

Nov. 11 – Iowa State 45, BYU 13

Nov. 18 – No. 14 Oklahoma 31, BYU 24

November 25 | at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)/2:30 p.m. (CT)

TV: ABC

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Oklahoma State leads 2-0

Last meeting: December 18, 1976 – Oklahoma State 49, BYU 21 (Tangerine Bowl)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Bounces Back Against Anchorage Alaska

Utah women’s basketball was on the road again, for the Great Alaska Shootout where the Utes had a bounce back against Anchorage Alaska.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Time, Network Announced For Colorado Vs. Utah

The Utes were on hold for a few days before finding out their time slot and network for their matchup with Colorado this weekend.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Blowout Win Over Morgan State

BYU improves to 4-0 on the season with a blowout victory over Morgan State.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Thunderbirds Win ‘Battle For The Ax’ Against In-State Rival Utah Tech

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The SUU Thunderbirds wrested bragging rights back from Utah Tech with a 24-16 win over the Trailblazers. Utah Tech (2-9, 1-5) hosted Southern Utah (6-5, 4-2) at Greater Zion Stadium on Saturday, November 18. Find KSL Sports coverage of Southern Utah University Athletics here. We came. We saw. We brought home the […]

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Runs Into Boise State Buzzsaw In Blowout Loss

Utah State was dominated on both sides of the ball, giving up 45 unanswered points in a 45-10 home lost to Boise State.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Soccer Pulls Away From MSU, Advances To Elite Eight

BYU advances to fifth Elite Eight in program history.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Kickoff Time, TV Info Revealed For BYU’s Regular Season Finale At Oklahoma State