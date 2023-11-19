Texans TE Dalton Schultz Slides Into End Zone For TD Against Cardinals

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Bingham High School standout Dalton Schultz slid into the end zone for a touchdown during the Houston Texans‘ Week 11 game against the Cardinals.

Dalton Schultz slides for score during Cardinals-Texans game

The Texans hosted the Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, November 19.

With 5:48 remaining in the first quarter, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a dart over the middle to Schultz, who slid on the turf and in between Arizona defenders before crossing the goal line for a Houston touchdown.

Schultz’s sliding score tied the game at 7-7.

The score capped a five-play, 61-yard drive that took 1:57.

After the touchdown, Schultz had one reception for 20 yards and a touchdown.

The Bingham High product entered the contest with 37 catches for 421 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Houston’s game against Arizona is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Dalton Schultz

Following his high school career at Bingham, Schultz played for the Stanford Cardinal.

After his time at Stanford, the Cowboys selected Schultz during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Schultz saw little playing time during his first two seasons in the league. In 2020, he caught the first touchdown of his NFL career and finished the year with four scores.

In 2021, Schultz had a breakout year for Dallas. He had 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, the former Miner posted 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

In March, Schultz signed with the Texans after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys.

