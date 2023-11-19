Utah Football Drops Out Of AP Top 25 After Arizona Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football had a tough outing in Tucson over the weekend against Arizona and the result was dropping out of the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Utes were hoping to bounce back against the Wildcats after coming up just shy the week before in Seattle against Washington. It wasn’t meant to be.

It’s no secret the Utes are very beat up and have had to be creative to reach their now 7-4 record for the 2023 season. Unfortunately, Utah got more bad news on that front as they round the corner on their 2023 season and time in the Pac-12 Conference.

Utah falls out of Top 25

Utah started the season at No. 14, moving up to No. 12 in weeks two and three then climbing up to No. 11, and finally No. 10 before hitting a setback against Oregon State that dropped them to No. 18.

Utah’s position improved to No. 16 without playing in Week 6 and jumped once more after their game against Cal to No. 14.

The Utes climbed one spot after taking down USC in the Coliseum to No. 13 but fell back to No. 18 after getting worked at home by the Ducks.

After a dominant and fairly well-rounded performance against ASU last weekend, Utah jumped up to No. 13, but fell after a hard-fought loss to Washington to No. 16. The Utes are now receiving votes after suffering a second-straight loss in two weeks to Arizona.

@Utah_Football officially out of top 25 after loss to Arizona pic.twitter.com/v8BSp1J8Qo — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2023

AP Top 25: Week Of 11/18/23

Georgia (11-0) Ohio State (11-0) Michigan (11-0) Washington (11-0) Florida State (11-0) Oregon (10-1) Texas (10-1) Alabama (10-1) Louisville (10-1) Missouri (9-2) Penn State (9-2) Ole Miss (9-2) Oklahoma (9-2) LSU (8-3) Oregon State (8-3) Arizona (8-3) Notre Dame (8-3) Tulane (10-1) Kansas State (8-3) Iowa (9-2) Oklahoma State (8-3) Liberty (11-0) Toledo (10-1) James Madison (10-1) Tennessee (7-4)

Other teams that are receiving votes: Utah 69, NC State 66, UNLV 56, SMU 49, North Carolina 26, Clemson 20, Kansas 7, Fresno St. 6, New Mexico St. 3, UCLA 1, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.

