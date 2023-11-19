On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Flies For 74-Yard Touchdown Run Against Browns

Nov 19, 2023, 12:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former East High and Snow College standout Jaylen Warren broke loose for a big touchdown run during the Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Jaylen Warren bursts for big touchdown run

The Browns hosted the Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, November 19.

With 14:10 left in the third quarter, Warren flew down the right side of the field and took the ball 74 yards to the house.

Warren’s big run gave the Steelers their first points of the game and helped Pittsburgh cut Cleveland’s lead to 10-7.

The score capped a two-play, 75-yard drive that took only 50 seconds.

Following the touchdown run, Warren had four carries for 93 yards and a touchdown. He also had one reception for no gain.

RELATED STORIES

Warren entered the game with 364 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season.

Pittsburgh’s game against Cleveland is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Jaylen Warren

Prior to his college career, the Salt Lake City, Utah native was a standout player for the East High Leopards.

Following his time in high school, Warren played for the Snow College Badgers and Utah State Aggies. During his two seasons with USU, Warren ran the ball 151 times for 821 yards and eight touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, the running back transferred to Oklahoma State. During his lone season with the Cowboys, Warren had 256 carries for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns. He helped the Cowboys reach the Big 12 title game with an 11-2 regular season record, including 8-1 in conference play.

Oklahoma State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Warren ran the ball 19 times for 82 yards in the win.

After the 2022 NFL Draft, Warren signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

Last season, Warren ran the ball 77 times for 379 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 28 receptions for 214 yards. The Steelers posted a 9-8 record in 2022.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Survives Turnover Woes To Knock Off Southern Miss

Tanner Toolson notched a double-double, helping his team hold on down the stretch as Utah Valley edged out Southern Miss 67-65

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Drops Out Of AP Top 25 After Arizona Loss

Utah football had a tough outing in Tucson over the weekend against Arizona and the result was dropping out of the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Texans TE Dalton Schultz Slides Into End Zone For TD Against Cardinals

Former Bingham High School standout Dalton Schultz slid into the end zone for a touchdown during the Texans' game against the Cardinals.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kickoff Time, TV Info Revealed For BYU’s Regular Season Finale At Oklahoma State

BYU, Oklahoma State lands a network television spot for the regular season finale.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Bounces Back Against Anchorage Alaska

Utah women’s basketball was on the road again, for the Great Alaska Shootout where the Utes had a bounce back against Anchorage Alaska.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Time, Network Announced For Colorado Vs. Utah

The Utes were on hold for a few days before finding out their time slot and network for their matchup with Colorado this weekend.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Flies For 74-Yard Touchdown Run Against Browns