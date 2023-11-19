Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Flies For 74-Yard Touchdown Run Against Browns

SALT LAKE CITY – Former East High and Snow College standout Jaylen Warren broke loose for a big touchdown run during the Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Jaylen Warren bursts for big touchdown run

The Browns hosted the Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, November 19.

With 14:10 left in the third quarter, Warren flew down the right side of the field and took the ball 74 yards to the house.

Warren’s big run gave the Steelers their first points of the game and helped Pittsburgh cut Cleveland’s lead to 10-7.

The score capped a two-play, 75-yard drive that took only 50 seconds.

Following the touchdown run, Warren had four carries for 93 yards and a touchdown. He also had one reception for no gain.

Warren entered the game with 364 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season.

Pittsburgh’s game against Cleveland is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Jaylen Warren

Prior to his college career, the Salt Lake City, Utah native was a standout player for the East High Leopards.

Following his time in high school, Warren played for the Snow College Badgers and Utah State Aggies. During his two seasons with USU, Warren ran the ball 151 times for 821 yards and eight touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, the running back transferred to Oklahoma State. During his lone season with the Cowboys, Warren had 256 carries for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns. He helped the Cowboys reach the Big 12 title game with an 11-2 regular season record, including 8-1 in conference play.

Oklahoma State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Warren ran the ball 19 times for 82 yards in the win.

After the 2022 NFL Draft, Warren signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

Last season, Warren ran the ball 77 times for 379 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 28 receptions for 214 yards. The Steelers posted a 9-8 record in 2022.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland