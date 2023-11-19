On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jordan Love Throws For Over 300 Yards, Leads Packers To Win Over Chargers

Nov 19, 2023, 2:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love threw for over 300 yards for the first time in his NFL career and led the Green Bay Packers to a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jordan Love leads Packers to win over Chargers

The Packers hosted the Chargers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, November 19.

During the contest, Love threw a pair of touchdown passes, including the game-winning score in the fourth quarter.

Love’s first touchdown came with four seconds left in the third quarter when the former Aggie connected with Christian Watson for 11 yards. The touchdown gave the Packers a 16-13 lead.

With 2:33 to go in the fourth quarter and the Packers trailing by four points, Love hit Romeo Doubs for 24 yards and the go-ahead and game-winning touchdown.

The score gave the Packers a 23-20 lead.

Green Bay held on for the three-point victory.

Love finished the game 27/40 passing for 322 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball three times for no gain.

The former USU standout entered Week 11 having thrown for 2,009 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season.

With the win, the Packers improved to a 4-6 record this season.

RELATED STORIES

Green Bay’s next game is on the road against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on FOX.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Prior to the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jets Bench QB Zach Wilson During Second Half Against Bills

The New York Jets made a quarterback change late in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills, sending Zach Wilson to the bench.

11 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Opens Cayman Islands Classic With Balanced Effort In Win

Great Osobor's 18-point, 16-rebound double-double led Utah State to an opening round, 83-60 win over Marshall. 

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Host Suns In Rematch Of Friday’s Loss

The Utah Jazz are facing the Phoenix Suns for the second time in three nights after losing a nailbiter on Friday night.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Hauls In Touchdown Catch Against Seahawks

Puka Nacua found paydirt for the first time in over a month with a touchdown catch during the Rams' Week 11 game against the Seahawks.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers Linebacker Fred Warner Forces Fumble On Birthday

Fred Warner celebrated his 27th birthday by forcing a fumble during the Week 11 game between the 49ers and Buccaneers.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘One More Year’: Utah QB Cam Rising Announces Return For 2024 Season

Utah quarterback Cam Rising announced that he will return to the Utes for their 2024 campaign after missing the entire 2023 season.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Jordan Love Throws For Over 300 Yards, Leads Packers To Win Over Chargers