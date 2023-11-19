Jordan Love Throws For Over 300 Yards, Leads Packers To Win Over Chargers

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love threw for over 300 yards for the first time in his NFL career and led the Green Bay Packers to a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jordan Love leads Packers to win over Chargers

The Packers hosted the Chargers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, November 19.

During the contest, Love threw a pair of touchdown passes, including the game-winning score in the fourth quarter.

Love’s first touchdown came with four seconds left in the third quarter when the former Aggie connected with Christian Watson for 11 yards. The touchdown gave the Packers a 16-13 lead.

With 2:33 to go in the fourth quarter and the Packers trailing by four points, Love hit Romeo Doubs for 24 yards and the go-ahead and game-winning touchdown.

The score gave the Packers a 23-20 lead.

.@jordan3love hits Romeo Doubs for his second touchdown of the game and the Packers regain the lead. Love is now over 300 passing yards for the first time in his career.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoPackGo #LACvsGB #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/juaElEd2Ew — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) November 19, 2023

Green Bay held on for the three-point victory.

Love finished the game 27/40 passing for 322 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball three times for no gain.

The former USU standout entered Week 11 having thrown for 2,009 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season.

With the win, the Packers improved to a 4-6 record this season.

Green Bay’s next game is on the road against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on FOX.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Prior to the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland