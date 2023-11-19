Pedestrian struck and killed on I-15 late Saturday night

PERRY — The Utah Highway Patrol says pedestrian was struck and killed late Saturday night after walking onto the northbound portion of Interstate 15.

The UHP says the incident occurred near milepost 361 at 10:50 p.m. The UHP also says the pedestrian was struck by a semi and died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured, according to the UHP.

The UHP is unsure why the pedestrian was on the freeway.