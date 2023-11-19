On the Site:
Weber State Ends Atlantic Slam Tournament With Loss To Colgate

Nov 19, 2023

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State led by eight in the second half but came up on the short end of a 57-55 result against Colgate in the Atlantic Slam 2023 Tournament.

The Wildcats (3-2) finished the Atlantic Slam 1-2 after falling on Sunday, November 19.

For the third time in four games, the Wildcats played a game that finished with a two-possession or less difference. The one game that wasn’t? A 75-65 overtime win over Yale.

The reigning National Player of the Week, Dillon Jones led WSU with 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Jones was one of WSU’s most successful shooters in the game. By making 6-of-11 shots from the field, Jones was one of two Wildcats to hit better than 50 percent of their shots. Louie Jordan (3-of-5, 9 points) was the other.

Steven Verplancken and Dyson Koehler scored ten points each but combined to make just six of 20 field goal attempts and 3-of-12 shots from deep.

The Wildcats shot 36.2 percent for the game but were able to keep the game close by holding Colgate to 41.3 percent shooting. Both teams took care of the basketball with the Wildcats committing just seven turnovers and Colgate giving the ball away only ten times.

Colgate was led by 15 points and eight rebounds from Ryan Moffatt. Braeden Smith added 10 points and Keegan Records grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats return to the Dee Events Center to host the Navajo Tech Skyhawks on Monday, November 27, Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT).

