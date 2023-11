SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising announced that he will return to the Utes for their 2024 campaign after missing the entire 2023 season.

The quarterback shared his decision via social media on Sunday, November 19.

“One more year,” Rising captioned a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One more year pic.twitter.com/LnFU1t5JCd — Cameron Rising (@crising7) November 19, 2023

