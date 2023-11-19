Skiers, snowboarders thankful for fresh powder before Thanksgiving

PARK CITY — This weekend’s winter storm improved skiing and snowboarding conditions at some Utah resorts.

Park City Mountain got 2 inches of snow overnight and expected 3 to 8 more on Sunday. The resort opened Friday, Nov. 17.

The snowfall was welcomed by skiers and snowboarders on the slopes.

“This is just the beginning,” said Sara Huey, senior communications manager at Park City Mountain. “Being able to open the Friday before Thanksgiving, and a pretty early Thanksgiving at that given the calendar this year, we’re really proud to be able to offer this product to our guests.”

Angela Eaton and her family make the trip to Utah from their home in Arizona every year. She said this time last year, there was a lot of snow, and they were nervous about what it would look like this time around.

“We were definitely iffy,” Eaton said. “We were thinking about cancelling, but I’m really happy we made the trip.”

Only a few resorts opened so far

Park City Mountain is one of only four resorts to open so far. Brian Head, Woodward and Solitude are also operating.

“I think for it being right before Thanksgiving, the conditions of the snow are pretty good,” said snowboarder Megan Judd. “I know it’s going to snow some more.”

A lot of visitors and resort employees banked on this weekend’s storm for some fresh powder.

“Every season is a little bit different,” Huey said. “We have seven trails and eight lifts open.”

Coming off a record snowpack, many are hoping for round two.

“What I hear is it’s going to be even better than last winter,” Judd said.

It’s not just inches that determine when more runs will open.

“It is kind of an art and a science as we project into later November, December and aiming to have all of our terrain open early in the new year,” Huey said.

It’s that winter wish for the greatest snow on earth to return that keeps people coming back, year after year, the last 60 years in Park City Mountain’s case. The resort will officially celebrate its anniversary on Dec. 21.

“I’m ready for PayDay to open up…Bonanza to open up,” Judd said.

A few things to keep in mind

Sunday is the last day to buy an Epic Pass before prices going up Monday. For more information on an Epic Pass, click here.

Ski Utah announced some new improvements and changes for this ski season in a press conference Tuesday. They include lift improvements and new lifts at several resorts. Some resorts are expanding their terrain or amenities. Most of Big Cottonwood Canyon parking will be done through a booking system.