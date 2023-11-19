49ers Linebacker Fred Warner Forces Fumble On Birthday

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars linebacker Fred Warner celebrated his 27th birthday by forcing a fumble during the Week 11 game between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers hosted the Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, November 19.

With 13:15 remaining in the second quarter, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was pressured inside the pocket by the 49ers’ defense when Warner came in and forced the ball free.

Clelin Ferrell recovered the pigskin at the San Francisco 35-yard line. The 49ers took advantage of the turnover and converted their next drive into a field goal to take a 10-0 lead.

San Francisco owned a 13-7 lead at halftime.

During the first half, Warner recorded five total tackles, four solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Warner entered the game having recorded 78 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, and six pass breakups this season.

Birthday boy 👑 pic.twitter.com/p9PF77flXV — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 19, 2023

San Francisco’s game against Tampa Bay is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Fred Warner

During his five seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 705 total tackles, 454 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, six interceptions, 40 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 89 games played.

During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 64 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and four pass breakups in nine playoff games.

