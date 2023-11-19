Rams WR Puka Nacua Hauls In Touchdown Catch Against Seahawks

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua found paydirt for the first time in over a month with a touchdown catch during the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Puka Nacua scores third career touchdown

The Rams hosted the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, November 19.

With nine seconds left in the second quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Nacua for a four-yard touchdown.

The play got the Rams onto the scoreboard and cut Seattle’s lead to 13-7.

At halftime, the Rams trailed the Seahawks, 13-7.

During the first half, Nacua had one reception for four yards and a touchdown.

Nacua came into the game with 64 catches for 827 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Los Angeles’ game against Seattle is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Jaren Hall with a strike to Puka Nacua. 🎥: @CFBONFOX

pic.twitter.com/OiEusvRyli — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2022

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland