Jazz Host Suns In Rematch Of Friday’s Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are facing the Phoenix Suns for the second time in three nights after losing a nailbiter on Friday night.

Phoenix edged the Jazz 131-128 behind 38 points from Kevin Durant, including a dagger three in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker dished out a career-high 15 assists in the win.

The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson who scored 37 points on 14-26 shooting. Lauri Markkanen added 21, while John Collins and Keyonte George scored 15 points each.

Friday’s loss was the Jazz’s final In-Season Tournament home game, and their first loss in group play.

The Jazz sit at 2-1 in West Group A, trailing the 3-0 Los Angeles Lakers who they’ll face Tuesday needing a win to preserve their hopes of advancing to the round of eight.

The Suns sit at 1-1 in group play, the Portland Trail Blazers are 1-1, while the Memphis Grizzlies are 0-3 and have been eliminated from advancing.

