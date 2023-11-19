Jazz Host Suns In Rematch Of Friday’s Loss

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are facing the Phoenix Suns for the second time in three nights after losing a nailbiter on Friday night.

Phoenix edged the Jazz 131-128 behind 38 points from Kevin Durant, including a dagger three in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker dished out a career-high 15 assists in the win.

The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson who scored 37 points on 14-26 shooting. Lauri Markkanen added 21, while John Collins and Keyonte George scored 15 points each.

Friday’s loss was the Jazz’s final In-Season Tournament home game, and their first loss in group play.

The Jazz sit at 2-1 in West Group A, trailing the 3-0 Los Angeles Lakers who they’ll face Tuesday needing a win to preserve their hopes of advancing to the round of eight.

The Suns sit at 1-1 in group play, the Portland Trail Blazers are 1-1, while the Memphis Grizzlies are 0-3 and have been eliminated from advancing.

How To Watch Jazz And Suns

The Jazz will face the Suns on Sunday at 6 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ and NBATV, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, vand ideo and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

