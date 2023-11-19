Utah State Opens Cayman Islands Classic With Balanced Effort In Win

On the Site:
LOGAN, Utah – Great Osobor’s 18-point, 16-rebound double-double led Utah State to an opening round, 83-60 win over Marshall.

Utah State opened the Cayman Islands Classic against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sunday, November 19.

Five Aggies finished in double-figure scoring, led by Osobor’s 18. Ian Martinez had 15 points while Darius Brown II, Mason Falsev, and Josh Uduje each added 11. Brown II also had a team-high eight assists.

USU’s defense limited Marshall to 35 percent shooting and a 4-of-18 performance from three. The Aggies (54.5 percent) made more than half of their shots for the third time in four games this season.

First Half

The Aggies put on a first-half clinic, forcing seven turnovers and holding the Herd below 30 percent shooting from the field in a dominating opening 20 minutes.

Junior Great Osobor led the charge with a first half double-double, scoring ten points and grabbing ten rebounds in 18 minutes of action. Senior guard Ian Martinez made 3-of-4 shots for nine points. Junior guard Josh Uduje made one of two first-half threes for the Aggies, finishing with six points in the half.

USU increased its advantage to 13 when Marshall was held scoreless over the final 3:21 of the half.

Marshall made 9-of-32 shots (28.1 percent) while the Aggies hit 51.9 percent (14-0f-27) of their shots. Utah State had 14 points off of the bench and never trailed in the half. All eight Aggies that appeared in the first half scored a point.

Second Half

Marshall cut the Aggie lead to four with 14:40 left in the half but a three from Max Agbonkpolo and Martinez steal that turned into a transition dunk stretched the lead back to nine a minute later.

Osobor used two consecutive old-fashioned three-point plays down the stretch to put an end to the Thundering Herds hopes of a comeback.

The Aggies closed the game on a 17-4 run.

USU improved to 3-1 with the 23-point victory.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

USU faces the winner of Florida International Panthers vs. Akron University Zips as they continue the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday, November 20. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. (MT).

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

