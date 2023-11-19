Jets Bench QB Zach Wilson During Second Half Against Bills

SALT LAKE CITY – The New York Jets made a quarterback change late in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills, sending former BYU star Zach Wilson to the bench.

The Bills hosted the Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, November 19.

With the Jets trailing the Bills in the second half, Wilson was sent to the sideline in favor of backup Tim Boyle.

With 2:16 to go until the fourth quarter, Boyle subbed into the game and Wilson remained on the sideline. Buffalo owned a 29-6 lead at the time of the quarterback change.

Before leaving the game, Wilson was 7/15 passing for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He posted a rating of 57.9. Wilson also ran the ball four times for 15 yards and was sacked five times by the Buffalo defense.

Wilson entered the game having thrown for 1,863 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions this season.

During the 2022 season, Wilson was benched multiple times due to poor play.

New York’s game against Buffalo is broadcast on CBS.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener.

Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

