Manhunt ends for suspect accused of killing 4 family members in series of Memphis shootings

(CNN) — A manhunt is over for the man suspected of fatally shooting four family members, including a 13-year-old girl, in Memphis, Tennessee, after police say he was found dead on Sunday from what appears to be a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The suspect, Mavis Christian Jr., 52, was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was discovered inside a white Chevrolet Malibu, the Memphis Police Department said.

Investigators were searching for Christian after determining the shooting death of a woman on Saturday around 9:20 p.m. CT on Howard Drive was connected to other killings earlier in the day, police said.

“Preliminary information indicates this was a domestic violence incident, and the suspect is a known relative who fled each scene,” police said earlier in the day.

Teenager in critical condition

One of the shootings, on Fieldlark Drive, killed a woman and 13-year-old girl, and left a 15-year-old girl in critical condition, Memphis Police Department spokesman Christopher Williams said. The other shooting, nearly 13 miles away on Warrington Road, left another woman dead, police said.

Memphis Police said in a statement on social media on Sunday the four victims who died were family members.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones as our community grieves more lives taken by domestic violence,” the statement said.

Authorities have not identified the victims or provided information on how they were related to the suspect.

Memphis police said local, state and federal agencies were involved in the manhunt for Christian.

“Through the collaborative effort between law enforcement, the community, and the media, the suspect was located quickly without the additional loss of lives,” police said.