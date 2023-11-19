On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bovine Blog: Utah State Needs To Find More Frontcourt Production

Nov 19, 2023, 6:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State opened Thanksgiving week in style, leading start-to-finish in a dominating 83-60 win over Marshall.

USU opened the Cayman Islands Classic with a 23-point win over the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sunday, November 19.

RELATED: Utah State Opens Cayman Islands Classic With Balanced Effort In Win

Former Montana State Bobcats Great Osobor and Darius Brown II continue to lead USU in the early-season. Brown II scored 11 points and dished out eight assists, reaching those levels in every game as an Aggie. Osobor notched his second double-double of the year with 18 points and 16 rebounds. It was the fifth double-double of Osobor’s career.

One of the Aggies lone home-grown players, Mason Falslev reached double digit scoring for the third time in his career with 11 points.

RELATED: Aggies Fight Through First-Half Doldrums For Win Over Southern Utah

Utah State is averaging 85.8 points per game this season with a plus-19.8 scoring margin. Shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three as a team, the Aggies have held their opponents to 39.7 percent shooting and 23.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Utah State Frontcourt Begins & Ends With Great

Great Osobor has taken the next step in his development. After following head coach Danny Sprinkle from the Treasure State to the Beehive State, the junior from Bradford, England has seen his production explode in Logan.

The reigning Big Sky Top Reserve is averaging team-highs with 22.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game for Utah State. Those numbers are a gigantic jump from the 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds in Big Sky games for the Bobcats in 2022-23.

“He’s a really good player,” Sprinkle said of Osobor earlier this season. “He’s got to get better at making the right decision and taking care of the basketball.”

Bovine Blog: Great Osobor, Darius Brown II Raise Utah State’s Ceiling

It’s behind the 6’8, 250-pound wing where Utah State’s depth comes into question.

Redshirt sophomore center Isaac Johnson has the size but his game appears more suited for the perimeter. A third of Johnson’s 12 shot attempts this season have come from beyond the three-point arc. The seven-footer has collected a paltry 3.7 rebounds per game and was still looking for his first blocked shot three games into the season.

Junior forward Jackson Grant, freshman forward Karson Templin, junior forward Kalifa Sakho, and sophomore forward Nigel Burris have combined to play just 95 minutes this season. With 27 points and 30 rebounds amongst the quartet, Sprinkle will likely need one of this group to increase their production this season if USU has any shot of exceeding its ninth-place finish in the Mountain West preseason poll.

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

USU faces the winner of Florida International Panthers vs. Akron University Zips in the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday, November 20. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. (MT).

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Steal, Breakaway Dunk Brings Utah Jazz Even With Phoenix

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson took advantage of an errant pass, turning a turnover into transition points as the Utah Jazz battle the Suns in a rare Sunday game at the Delta Center. The Jazz (4-8) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at the Delta Center on Sunday, November 19. RELATED: Horton-Tucker, Markkanen Pace Utah […]

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh Talk Jets’ QB Situation After Bills Loss

Zach Wilson and Jets head coach Robert Saleh answered questions regarding New York's starting QB moving forward.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Horton-Tucker, Markkanen Pace Utah Jazz During Inconsistent First Half

THT poured in 18 points in 16 minutes while Markkanen added 19 points and six rebounds but the Utah Jazz trail Phoenix 61-56.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Making Highlight Plays On Both Ends Against Phoenix Suns

Lauri Markkanen forced Kevin Durant into a turnover and then cleaned up the mess on the offensive end with a dunk as Utah trails Phoenix.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against St. John’s To Round Out Charlston Classic

The Runnin’ Utes were on the road against St. John's on Sunday afternoon as part of ESPN’s Charlston Classic.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ochai Agbaji Blocked Shot Leads To Points As Jazz Battle Phoenix

Ochai Agbaji got the action started with a blocked layup leading to easy points on the other end as the Jazz jumped out to an early lead.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Bovine Blog: Utah State Needs To Find More Frontcourt Production