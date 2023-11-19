Ochai Agbaji Blocked Shot Leads To Points As Jazz Battle Phoenix

SALT LAKE CITY – Ochai Agbaji got the action started on the defensive end with a blocked layup leading to easy points on the other end as the Jazz jumped out to an early lead.

The Jazz (4-8) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at the Delta Center on Sunday, November 19.

In the opening minutes of a rematch against NBA title-contender Phoenix, the former Jayhawk rejected Eric Gordon’s layup attempt with ease.

Jordan Clarkson grabbed the rebound and went into transition mode, sprinting end to end for a layup to put Utah in front 4-0.

The Jazz trail Phoenix 16-10 with less than five minutes elapsed in the first quarter. Lauri Markkanen leads all scorers with five early points.

Jazz Sit At 2-1 In In-Season Tournament Play

The Jazz’s loss to the Suns was their first in In-Season Tournament play. They now sit a full game behind the 3-0 Los Angeles Lakers, who beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

The Lakers lead West Group A while the Jazz sit in second place with a record of 2-1.

The Suns are 1-1 in group play. The Trail Blazers are 1-2 and the Memphis Grizzlies have been eliminated with a 0-3 record.

JC: 37p | 3r | 5a | 1s | 5 3PM

Lauri: 21p | 2r | 1s | 2b

John: 15p | 14r | 1a | 2b

Keyonte: 15p | 3r | 6a | 1s 3 3PM

THT: 9p | 3r | 4a | 1b

Ochai: 8p | 5r | 3b

Collin: 8p | 4r | 4a | 2b

Simone: 8p | 1r#TakeNote | @LVT_USA pic.twitter.com/DAe0WrY4N8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 18, 2023

The Jazz need a win and help to keep their In-Season Tournament hopes alive. Utah needs to beat the Lakers on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The Jazz will also need to win the point differential battle to lock up their spot in the round of eight.

There’s an outside chance at a wildcard berth for the Jazz even if they finish group play with a 2-2 record. However, it would require an improbable loss by the Suns.

Phoenix finishes In-Season Tournament play with games against Portland and Memphis. If they finish with a 3-1 record, that likely would push the Jazz to third place with a loss to the Lakers.

Next Utah Jazz Broadcast

The Jazz continue the NBA In-Season Tournament when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, November 21. The game will be televised on NBATV and KJZZ, and streamed on Jazz+. Listen to David Locke and Ron Boone on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

