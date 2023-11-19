Utah Men’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against St. John’s To Round Out Charlston Classic

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes were on the road against St. John’s on Sunday afternoon as part of ESPN’s Charlston Classic tournament and came up just short of victory.

The Utes trailed St. John’s at halftime 52 – 43 and never could get ahead ending in a final score of 91 – 82 in the Johnnies favor.

The Utes will be on the road again, this time at St. Mary’s on Monday, November 27 with a tip off set for 9:00 pm MT. You can watch that game on ESPNU.

Utah Men Stats Leaders

Scoring Leader: Branden Carleson – 22 points

Rebound Leader: Branden Carlson – 8 rebounds

Assists Leader: Hunter Erickson – 3 assists

Carlson went 6 – 15 from the paint, 2 – 3 from the three, and 8 – 10 from the line to earn his team high 22 points. Carlson was also good for a team high eight rebounds, and two assists 29 minutes of play.

Cole Bajema was second on the team in scoring with 14 total points racked up going 5 – 10 from the field, 3 -7 from the three, and 1 – 1 from the line. Additionally, Bajema added one assist and three steals in 28 minutes of play.

Rollie Worster rounded out the Utes’ top three scorers with 12 points going 5 – 12 from the field, 1-2 from the three and 1-3 from the line. Lawson Lovering came in a close fourth with 11 points added.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats

The Utes were 44% from the field, 44% from the three, and 69% from the line shooting against St. John’s.

Utah collected 32 team rebounds, 11 steals and 14 assists against the Johnnies.

