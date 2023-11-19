Lauri Markkanen Making Highlight Plays On Both Ends Against Phoenix Suns

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz all-star forward Lauri Markkanen forced Kevin Durant into a turnover and then cleaned up the mess on the offensive end with a dunk as Utah trails Phoenix in the first quarter.

The Jazz (4-8) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at the Delta Center on Sunday, November 19.

After forcing the turnover, the second-year Jazz forward had his initial shot blocked at the basket. After a missed follow from Jordan Clarkson, Markkanen grabbed the loose ball above the rim and hammered it home for two points. The dunk closed the Jazz deficit to 24-17.

Markkanen leads the Jazz with seven points and three rebounds. Kevin Durant has seven points, two rebounds, and three first-quarter assists.

Utah closed the quarter with a 5-0 run to tie the game at 30. The Jazz scored 13 points off the bench in the opening twelve minutes.

Jazz Sit At 2-1 In In-Season Tournament Play

The Jazz’s loss to the Suns was their first in In-Season Tournament play. They now sit a full game behind the 3-0 Los Angeles Lakers, who beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

The Lakers lead West Group A while the Jazz sit in second place with a record of 2-1.

The Suns are 1-1 in group play. The Trail Blazers are 1-2 and the Memphis Grizzlies have been eliminated with a 0-3 record.

The Jazz need a win and help to keep their In-Season Tournament hopes alive. Utah needs to beat the Lakers on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The Jazz will also need to win the point differential battle to lock up their spot in the round of eight.

There’s an outside chance at a wildcard berth for the Jazz even if they finish group play with a 2-2 record. However, it would require an improbable loss by the Suns.

Phoenix finishes In-Season Tournament play with games against Portland and Memphis. If they finish with a 3-1 record, that likely would push the Jazz to third place with a loss to the Lakers.

Next Utah Jazz Broadcast

The Jazz continue the NBA In-Season Tournament when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, November 21. The game will be televised on NBATV and KJZZ, and streamed on Jazz+. Listen to David Locke and Ron Boone on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

