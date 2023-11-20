Minor injuries reported in two-vehicle crash in Ogden

OGDEN — The Ogden Police Department says only minor injuries were reported Sunday in a two-vehicle crash.

According to Lt. Cox, with Ogden police, officers were attempting to stop a driver in a stolen vehicle. In an effort to escape police, the driver ran a red light and hit another vehicle in the area of 25th and Washington Blvd.

Cox tells KSL that the suspect’s attempt to flee the area was minimal and wouldn’t call it a pursuit.

In addition to only minor injuries to the occupants of the vehicles, Cox also says that there were no road closures.

Cox also says most of the police presence there was for traffic control and the crash was cleaned up “fairly fast.”