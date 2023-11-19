Horton-Tucker, Markkanen Pace Utah Jazz During Inconsistent First Half

SALT LAKE CITY – Talen Horton-Tucker poured in 18 points in 16 minutes while Lauri Markkanen added 19 points and six rebounds but the Utah Jazz trail Phoenix 61-56 after two quarters.

The Jazz (4-8) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at the Delta Center on Sunday, November 19.

Horton-Tucker led a Jazz bench that scored 23 points, contributing at every level in his time on the floor.

THT finished the half making 7-of-12 shots, including 3-of-6 triples for 18 points.

The Finnisher ⬇️ the moment ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bG0Olnw7Zk — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 20, 2023

2023 All-Star Lauri Markkanen was everywhere in the first half, stuffing the stat sheet in a battle with future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. Markkanen made 9-of-13 shots and was plus-six in 18 minutes.

Taking advantage of his seven-foot frame, Markkanen added two steals and a pair of blocks in the half.

Phoenix is shooting 53.2 percent as a team compared to 43.4 percent for the Jazz. Both teams have combined to make 11-of-37 three-point shots.

Jazz Sit At 2-1 In In-Season Tournament Play

The Jazz’s loss to the Suns was their first in In-Season Tournament play. They now sit a full game behind the 3-0 Los Angeles Lakers, who beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

The Lakers lead West Group A while the Jazz sit in second place with a record of 2-1.

The Suns are 1-1 in group play. The Trail Blazers are 1-2 and the Memphis Grizzlies have been eliminated with a 0-3 record.

JC: 37p | 3r | 5a | 1s | 5 3PM

Lauri: 21p | 2r | 1s | 2b

John: 15p | 14r | 1a | 2b

Keyonte: 15p | 3r | 6a | 1s 3 3PM

THT: 9p | 3r | 4a | 1b

Ochai: 8p | 5r | 3b

Collin: 8p | 4r | 4a | 2b

Simone: 8p | 1r#TakeNote | @LVT_USA pic.twitter.com/DAe0WrY4N8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 18, 2023

The Jazz need a win and help to keep their In-Season Tournament hopes alive. Utah needs to beat the Lakers on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The Jazz will also need to win the point differential battle to lock up their spot in the round of eight.

There’s an outside chance at a wildcard berth for the Jazz even if they finish group play with a 2-2 record. However, it would require an improbable loss by the Suns.

Phoenix finishes In-Season Tournament play with games against Portland and Memphis. If they finish with a 3-1 record, that likely would push the Jazz to third place with a loss to the Lakers.

Next Utah Jazz Broadcast

The Jazz continue the NBA In-Season Tournament when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, November 21. The game will be televised on NBATV and KJZZ and streamed on Jazz+. Listen to David Locke and Ron Boone on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

