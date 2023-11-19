Jordan Clarkson Steal, Breakaway Dunk Brings Utah Jazz Even With Phoenix

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson took advantage of an errant pass, turning a turnover into transition points as the Utah Jazz battle the Suns in a rare Sunday game at the Delta Center.

The Jazz (4-8) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at the Delta Center on Sunday, November 19.

Trailing 70-68 and stagnating a bit offensively, Clarkson picked off a lackadaisical pass and raced down the floor for an easy dunk to tie the game at 70. The dunk gave Clarkson 13 points after the electric guard scored 37 against the Suns on Friday night.

Both teams have started slowly in the third period with Utah outscoring Phoenix 14-10 through the first seven minutes of the half.

Lauri Markkanen leads all players with 22 points. All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have combined for 27 points so far. Utah leads 74-73 with 3:58 left in the period.

Jazz Sit At 2-1 In In-Season Tournament Play

The Jazz’s loss to the Suns was their first in In-Season Tournament play. They now sit a full game behind the 3-0 Los Angeles Lakers, who beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

The Lakers lead West Group A while the Jazz sit in second place with a record of 2-1.

The Suns are 1-1 in group play. The Trail Blazers are 1-2 and the Memphis Grizzlies have been eliminated with a 0-3 record.

JC: 37p | 3r | 5a | 1s | 5 3PM

Lauri: 21p | 2r | 1s | 2b

John: 15p | 14r | 1a | 2b

Keyonte: 15p | 3r | 6a | 1s 3 3PM

THT: 9p | 3r | 4a | 1b

Ochai: 8p | 5r | 3b

Collin: 8p | 4r | 4a | 2b

Simone: 8p | 1r#TakeNote | @LVT_USA pic.twitter.com/DAe0WrY4N8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 18, 2023

The Jazz need a win and help to keep their In-Season Tournament hopes alive. Utah needs to beat the Lakers on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The Jazz will also need to win the point differential battle to lock up their spot in the round of eight.

There’s an outside chance at a wildcard berth for the Jazz even if they finish group play with a 2-2 record. However, it would require an improbable loss by the Suns.

Phoenix finishes In-Season Tournament play with games against Portland and Memphis. If they finish with a 3-1 record, that likely would push the Jazz to third place with a loss to the Lakers.

Next Utah Jazz Broadcast

The Jazz continue the NBA In-Season Tournament when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, November 21. The game will be televised on NBATV and KJZZ and streamed on Jazz+. Listen to David Locke and Ron Boone on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

