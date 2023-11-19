Collin Sexton Buries Pair Of Three-Pointers During Suns-Jazz Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Collin Sexton connected on a couple of three-pointers during the second half of Utah’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Sexton hits threes against Suns

The Jazz hosted the Suns at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, November 19.

With 2:53 remaining in the third quarter, Kelly Olynyk dished the ball off to Sexton, who rose up and knocked down a corner three. The shot gave the Jazz a 77-75 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, Sexton connected on a straightaway three-pointer from the top of the arc. The 25-foot shot gave the Jazz a 90-88 lead with 10:29 left in the game.

This season, Sexton is averaging 11.9 points per contest on 45.3 percent shooting, including 29.4 percent from distance. He also averages 2.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 0.3 steals per contest.

Suns vs. Jazz

The Jazz are facing the Suns for the second time in three nights after losing a nailbiter on Friday night.

Phoenix edged the Jazz 131-128 behind 38 points from Kevin Durant, including a dagger three in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker dished out a career-high 15 assists in the win.

The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson who scored 37 points on 14-26 shooting. Lauri Markkanen added 21, while John Collins and Keyonte George scored 15 points each.

Friday’s loss was the Jazz’s final In-Season Tournament home game, and their first loss in group play.

The Jazz sit at 2-1 in West Group A, trailing the 3-0 Los Angeles Lakers who they’ll face Tuesday needing a win to preserve their hopes of advancing to the round of eight.

The Suns sit at 1-1 in group play, the Portland Trail Blazers are 1-1, while the Memphis Grizzlies are 0-3 and have been eliminated from advancing.

