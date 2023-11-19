Lauri Markkanen Putback Sends Utah Jazz To Overtime Vs. Phoenix Suns

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen collected a Kevin Durant blocked shot and laid in the game-tying basket with 20.1 seconds left, forcing overtime tied 115-115 against Phoenix.

The Jazz (4-8) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at the Delta Center on Sunday, November 19.

RELATED: Jordan Clarkson Steal, Breakaway Dunk Brings Utah Jazz Even With Phoenix

The Jazz held an eight-point lead with 5:40 to play but couldn’t hang on as the Suns stormed back. Phoenix took a two-point lead with 1:13 left but went scoreless down the stretch, allowing Utah to force overtime.

Markkanen leads all players with 31 points. Kevin Durant scored 28 points in regulation to lead the Suns.

RELATED: Horton-Tucker, Markkanen Pace Utah Jazz During Inconsistent First Half

Jazz Sit At 2-1 In In-Season Tournament Play

The Jazz’s loss to the Suns was their first in In-Season Tournament play. They now sit a full game behind the 3-0 Los Angeles Lakers, who beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

RELATED: Clarkson’s 37 Not Enough As Jazz Fall To Suns

The Lakers lead West Group A while the Jazz sit in second place with a record of 2-1.

The Suns are 1-1 in group play. The Trail Blazers are 1-2 and the Memphis Grizzlies have been eliminated with a 0-3 record.

JC: 37p | 3r | 5a | 1s | 5 3PM

Lauri: 21p | 2r | 1s | 2b

John: 15p | 14r | 1a | 2b

Keyonte: 15p | 3r | 6a | 1s 3 3PM

THT: 9p | 3r | 4a | 1b

Ochai: 8p | 5r | 3b

Collin: 8p | 4r | 4a | 2b

Simone: 8p | 1r#TakeNote | @LVT_USA pic.twitter.com/DAe0WrY4N8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 18, 2023

The Jazz need a win and help to keep their In-Season Tournament hopes alive. Utah needs to beat the Lakers on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The Jazz will also need to win the point differential battle to lock up their spot in the round of eight.

There’s an outside chance at a wildcard berth for the Jazz even if they finish group play with a 2-2 record. However, it would require an improbable loss by the Suns.

Phoenix finishes In-Season Tournament play with games against Portland and Memphis. If they finish with a 3-1 record, that likely would push the Jazz to third place with a loss to the Lakers.

Next Utah Jazz Broadcast

The Jazz continue the NBA In-Season Tournament when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, November 21. The game will be televised on NBATV and KJZZ, and streamed on Jazz+. Listen to David Locke and Ron Boone on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24