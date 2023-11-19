On the Site:
Collin Sexton Sends Suns-Jazz Game To Double Overtime

Nov 19, 2023, 8:50 PM

SALT LAKE CITYJazz guard Collin Sexton made a putback shot at the end of overtime to send Utah’s game against the Phoenix Suns to another extra period of basketball.

Sexton sends Suns-Jazz game to 2OT

The Jazz hosted the Suns at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, November 19.

With 7.1 seconds to go and the Jazz trailing by two points, Jazz rookie Keyonte George drove to the basket before missing a shot. Sexton collected the offensive rebound and released a shot that banked off the glass and fell through the cylinder as time expired.

Sexton’s shot tied the game at 127-127 and sent the game to a second overtime period.

This season, Sexton is averaging 11.9 points per contest on 45.3 percent shooting, including 29.4 percent from distance. He also averages 2.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 0.3 steals per contest.

Utah’s game against Phoenix is broadcast on KJZZ, NBA TV, Jazz+KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Suns vs. Jazz

Jazz Host Suns In Rematch Of Friday’s Loss

The Jazz are facing the Suns for the second time in three nights after losing a nailbiter on Friday night.

Phoenix edged the Jazz 131-128 behind 38 points from Kevin Durant, including a dagger three in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker dished out a career-high 15 assists in the win.

The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson who scored 37 points on 14-26 shooting. Lauri Markkanen added 21, while John Collins and Keyonte George scored 15 points each.

Friday’s loss was the Jazz’s final In-Season Tournament home game, and their first loss in group play.

The Jazz sit at 2-1 in West Group A, trailing the 3-0 Los Angeles Lakers who they’ll face Tuesday needing a win to preserve their hopes of advancing to the round of eight.

The Suns sit at 1-1 in group play, the Portland Trail Blazers are 1-1, while the Memphis Grizzlies are 0-3 and have been eliminated from advancing.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Jazz Fall To Suns On Controversial Overturned Foul Call

The Utah Jazz fell to the Phoenix Suns 140-137 after a controversial overturned foul call against Kevin Durant.

55 minutes ago

Local Players Shine During Week 11 Of 2023 NFL Season

Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 11th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

2 hours ago

Blog: Suns Durant Sinks Jazz In Double Overtime

The Utah Jazz fell to the Phoenix Suns 126-123 in overtime despite 38 points from All-Star Lauri Markkanen.

2 hours ago

Lauri Markkanen Putback Sends Utah Jazz To Overtime Vs. Phoenix Suns

Lauri Markkanen laid in the game-tying basket with 20.1 seconds left, forcing overtime tied 115-115 against Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Collin Sexton Buries Pair Of Three-Pointers During Suns-Jazz Game

Jazz guard Collin Sexton connected on a couple of three-pointers during the second half of Utah’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

3 hours ago

Jordan Clarkson Steal, Breakaway Dunk Brings Utah Jazz Even With Phoenix

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson took advantage of an errant pass, turning a turnover into transition points as the Utah Jazz battle the Suns in a rare Sunday game at the Delta Center. The Jazz (4-8) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at the Delta Center on Sunday, November 19. RELATED: Horton-Tucker, Markkanen Pace Utah […]

4 hours ago

