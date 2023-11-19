Local Players Shine During Week 11 Of 2023 NFL Season
Nov 19, 2023, 9:44 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 11th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
#LocalsInTheNFL Week 11 Recap
Former Utah Utes
Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.
Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (2-9)
The former Utah defensive lineman had four tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit in Arizona’s 21-16 loss to the Houston Texans.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 .m. (MT) on FOX
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
The former Utah defensive back and the Falcons had a bye week in Week 11.
Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (8-3)
The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-20, on Thursday, November 16.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (8-3)
The former Utah defensive back had seven total tackles, five solo tackles, and two pass breakups in Baltimore’s 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, November 16.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (6-5)
The former Utah tight end had six receptions for 46 yards in Buffalo’s 32-6 win over the New York Jets.
Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (3-8)
The former Utah defensive back had two tackles and a pass breakup in Chicago’s 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-3)
The former Utah linebacker and the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 13-10.
Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (5-5)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Minnesota Vikings, 21-20.
Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
The former Utah defensive back and the Colts had a bye week in Week 11.
Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
The former Utah kicker and the Colts had a bye week in Week 11.
Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
The former Utah running back and the Colts had a bye week in Week 11.
Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)
The former Utah linebacker had 11 total tackles and five solo tackles in Jacksonville’s 34-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (5-5)
The former Utah linebacker and the Saints had a bye week in Week 11.
Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
The former Utah wide receiver and the Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.
Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (7-3)
The former Utah punter punted the ball three times with an average of 51.0 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-7)
The former Utah safety had two tackles in Washington’s 31-19 loss to the New York Giants.
Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Practice Squad
- Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (2-9)
- Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
- Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)
- Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Injured Reserve
- Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (5-5)
- Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
- Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (4-6)
- Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24 at 1 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
- Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (4-7)
- Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
- Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-7)
- Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.
Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
The former BYU running back and the Falcons had a bye week in Week 11.
Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (8-3)
The former BYU linebacker had two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in Baltimore’s 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, November 16.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-3)
The former BYU linebacker had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Cleveland’s 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (4-6)
The former BYU defensive back had one tackle in Green Bay’s 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Thursday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts had a bye week in Week 11.
Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)
The former BYU defensive back had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Los Angeles’ 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (4-6)
The former BYU wide receiver had five receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Nacua also had one carry for seven yards.
Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)
The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 21-20 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)
The former BYU defensive lineman had two tackles in Minnesota’s 21-20 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (5-5)
The former BYU quarterback and the Saints had a bye week in Week 11.
Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (5-5)
The former BYU running back and the Saints had a bye week in Week 11.
Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (4-6)
The former BYU quarterback was 7/15 passing for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in New York’s 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Wilson also ran the ball four times for 15 yards.
Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24 at 1 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (7-3)
The former BYU linebacker had 11 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble in San Francisco’s 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
- Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
- Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)
- Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
- Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (5-5)
- Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (3-7)
- Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Injured Reserve
- Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-9)
- Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (7-3)
- Next Game: @ New York Jets on Friday, November 24 at 1 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
- Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-7)
- Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Former Utah State Aggies
Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (3-8)
The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)
The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals suffered a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, November 16.
Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (4-6)
The former Utah State quarterback was 27/40 passing for 322 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Love also ran the ball three times for zero yards.
Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Thursday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (4-6)
The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20.
Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Thursday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)
The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings suffered a 21-20 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-4)
The former Utah State linebacker had 10 total tackles, six solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Seattle’s 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)
The former Utah State wide receiver had one carry for 17 yards in Tampa Bay’s 27-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Thompkins also returned three kickoffs for 55 yards and two punts for 64 yards.
Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-7)
The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 31-19 loss to the New York Giants.
Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Practice Squad
- Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-9)
- Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (6-5)
The former Weber State defensive back had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Buffalo’s 32-6 win over the New York Jets.
Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (4-6)
The former Weber State defensive lineman had four total tackles, one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in Los Angeles’ 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (5-5)
The former Weber State wide receiver and the Saints had a bye week in Week 11.
Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.
Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)
The former Southern Utah defensive back had two tackles in Pittsburgh’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (3-8)
The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears suffered a 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Former High School Standouts
Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (4-6)
The former Judge Memorial standout and the Falcons had a bye week in Week 11.
Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (3-8)
The former Orem standout was inactive for Chicago’s 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (5-5)
The former Bingham standout and the Bengals suffered a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, November 16.
Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (7-3)
The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (8-2)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions and the Lions beat the Chicago Bears, 31-26.
Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Thursday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (6-4)
The former Bingham standout had two receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 21-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (5-6)
The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (4-6)
The former Orem standout had nine total tackles, six solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (4-6)
The former Orem standout and the Chargers suffered a 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (6-4)
The former East and Snow College standout had nine carries for 129 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Warren also had three receptions for 16 yards.
Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-4)
- Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (7-3)
- Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
