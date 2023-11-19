On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Local Players Shine During Week 11 Of 2023 NFL Season

Nov 19, 2023, 9:44 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 11th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 11 Recap

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Former Utah Utes

RELATED STORIES

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (2-9)

The former Utah defensive lineman had four tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit in Arizona’s 21-16 loss to the Houston Texans.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 .m. (MT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

The former Utah defensive back and the Falcons had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-20, on Thursday, November 16.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

The former Utah defensive back had seven total tackles, five solo tackles, and two pass breakups in Baltimore’s 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, November 16.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (6-5)

The former Utah tight end had six receptions for 46 yards in Buffalo’s 32-6 win over the New York Jets.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (3-8)

The former Utah defensive back had two tackles and a pass breakup in Chicago’s 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-3)

The former Utah linebacker and the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 13-10.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (5-5)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Minnesota Vikings, 21-20.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

The former Utah defensive back and the Colts had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

The former Utah kicker and the Colts had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

The former Utah running back and the Colts had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

The former Utah linebacker had 11 total tackles and five solo tackles in Jacksonville’s 34-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (5-5)

The former Utah linebacker and the Saints had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

The former Utah wide receiver and the Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (7-3)

The former Utah punter punted the ball three times with an average of 51.0 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-7)

The former Utah safety had two tackles in Washington’s 31-19 loss to the New York Giants.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

  • Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (2-9)
    • Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)
    • Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Injured Reserve

  • Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (5-5)
    • Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (4-6)
    • Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24 at 1 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
  • Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (4-7)
    • Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-7)
    • Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

The former BYU running back and the Falcons had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

The former BYU linebacker had two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in Baltimore’s 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, November 16.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-3)

The former BYU linebacker had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Cleveland’s 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (4-6)

The former BYU defensive back had one tackle in Green Bay’s 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Thursday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

The former BYU defensive back had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Los Angeles’ 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (4-6)

The former BYU wide receiver had five receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Nacua also had one carry for seven yards.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 21-20 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

The former BYU defensive lineman had two tackles in Minnesota’s 21-20 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (5-5)

The former BYU quarterback and the Saints had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (5-5)

The former BYU running back and the Saints had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (4-6)

The former BYU quarterback was 7/15 passing for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in New York’s 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Wilson also ran the ball four times for 15 yards.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24 at 1 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (7-3)

The former BYU linebacker had 11 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble in San Francisco’s 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Practice Squad

  • Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
    • Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)
    • Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
  • Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (5-5)
    • Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (3-7)
    • Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Injured Reserve

  • Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-9)
    • Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (7-3)
    • Next Game: @ New York Jets on Friday, November 24 at 1 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
  • Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-7)
    • Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (3-8)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals suffered a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, November 16.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (4-6)

The former Utah State quarterback was 27/40 passing for 322 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Love also ran the ball three times for zero yards.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Thursday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (4-6)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Thursday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings suffered a 21-20 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

The former Utah State linebacker had 10 total tackles, six solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Seattle’s 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

The former Utah State wide receiver had one carry for 17 yards in Tampa Bay’s 27-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Thompkins also returned three kickoffs for 55 yards and two punts for 64 yards.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-7)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 31-19 loss to the New York Giants.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

  • Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-9)
    • Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (6-5)

The former Weber State defensive back had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Buffalo’s 32-6 win over the New York Jets.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (4-6)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had four total tackles, one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in Los Angeles’ 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (5-5)

The former Weber State wide receiver and the Saints had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had two tackles in Pittsburgh’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (3-8)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears suffered a 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (4-6)

The former Judge Memorial standout and the Falcons had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (3-8)

The former Orem standout was inactive for Chicago’s 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (5-5)

The former Bingham standout and the Bengals suffered a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, November 16.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (7-3)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (8-2)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions and the Lions beat the Chicago Bears, 31-26.

Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Thursday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (6-4)

The former Bingham standout had two receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 21-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (5-6)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (4-6)

The former Orem standout had nine total tackles, six solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (4-6)

The former Orem standout and the Chargers suffered a 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (6-4)

The former East and Snow College standout had nine carries for 129 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Warren also had three receptions for 16 yards.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

  • Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-4)
    • Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Injured Reserve

  • Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (7-3)
    • Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Fall To Suns On Controversial Overturned Foul Call

The Utah Jazz fell to the Phoenix Suns 140-137 after a controversial overturned foul call against Kevin Durant.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Suns Durant Sinks Jazz In Double Overtime

The Utah Jazz fell to the Phoenix Suns 126-123 in overtime despite 38 points from All-Star Lauri Markkanen.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Sends Suns-Jazz Game To Double Overtime

Collin Sexton made a putback shot at the end of overtime to send Utah's game against the Suns to another extra period of basketball.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Putback Sends Utah Jazz To Overtime Vs. Phoenix Suns

Lauri Markkanen laid in the game-tying basket with 20.1 seconds left, forcing overtime tied 115-115 against Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Buries Pair Of Three-Pointers During Suns-Jazz Game

Jazz guard Collin Sexton connected on a couple of three-pointers during the second half of Utah’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Steal, Breakaway Dunk Brings Utah Jazz Even With Phoenix

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson took advantage of an errant pass, turning a turnover into transition points as the Utah Jazz battle the Suns in a rare Sunday game at the Delta Center. The Jazz (4-8) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at the Delta Center on Sunday, November 19. RELATED: Horton-Tucker, Markkanen Pace Utah […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Local Players Shine During Week 11 Of 2023 NFL Season