Local Players Shine During Week 11 Of 2023 NFL Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 11th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 11 Recap

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (2-9)

The former Utah defensive lineman had four tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit in Arizona’s 21-16 loss to the Houston Texans.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 .m. (MT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

The former Utah defensive back and the Falcons had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-20, on Thursday, November 16.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

The former Utah defensive back had seven total tackles, five solo tackles, and two pass breakups in Baltimore’s 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, November 16.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (6-5)

The former Utah tight end had six receptions for 46 yards in Buffalo’s 32-6 win over the New York Jets.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (3-8)

The former Utah defensive back had two tackles and a pass breakup in Chicago’s 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-3)

The former Utah linebacker and the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 13-10.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (5-5)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Minnesota Vikings, 21-20.

Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

The former Utah defensive back and the Colts had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

The former Utah kicker and the Colts had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

The former Utah running back and the Colts had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

The former Utah linebacker had 11 total tackles and five solo tackles in Jacksonville’s 34-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (5-5)

The former Utah linebacker and the Saints had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

The former Utah wide receiver and the Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (7-3)

The former Utah punter punted the ball three times with an average of 51.0 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-7)

The former Utah safety had two tackles in Washington’s 31-19 loss to the New York Giants.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (2-9) Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS



Injured Reserve

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (5-5) Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (4-6) Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24 at 1 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (4-7) Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-7) Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS



Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

The former BYU running back and the Falcons had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

The former BYU linebacker had two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in Baltimore’s 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, November 16.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-3)

The former BYU linebacker had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Cleveland’s 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (4-6)

The former BYU defensive back had one tackle in Green Bay’s 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Thursday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

The former BYU defensive back had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Los Angeles’ 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (4-6)

The former BYU wide receiver had five receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Nacua also had one carry for seven yards.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 21-20 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

The former BYU defensive lineman had two tackles in Minnesota’s 21-20 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (5-5)

The former BYU quarterback and the Saints had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (5-5)

The former BYU running back and the Saints had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (4-6)

The former BYU quarterback was 7/15 passing for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in New York’s 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Wilson also ran the ball four times for 15 yards.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24 at 1 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (7-3)

The former BYU linebacker had 11 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble in San Francisco’s 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (5-5) Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (3-7) Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX



Injured Reserve

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-9) Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (7-3) Next Game: @ New York Jets on Friday, November 24 at 1 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-7) Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS



Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (3-8)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals suffered a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, November 16.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (4-6)

The former Utah State quarterback was 27/40 passing for 322 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Love also ran the ball three times for zero yards.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Thursday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (4-6)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Thursday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings suffered a 21-20 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

The former Utah State linebacker had 10 total tackles, six solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Seattle’s 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

The former Utah State wide receiver had one carry for 17 yards in Tampa Bay’s 27-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Thompkins also returned three kickoffs for 55 yards and two punts for 64 yards.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-7)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 31-19 loss to the New York Giants.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-9) Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX



Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (6-5)

The former Weber State defensive back had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Buffalo’s 32-6 win over the New York Jets.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (4-6)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had four total tackles, one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in Los Angeles’ 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (5-5)

The former Weber State wide receiver and the Saints had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had two tackles in Pittsburgh’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (3-8)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears suffered a 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (4-6)

The former Judge Memorial standout and the Falcons had a bye week in Week 11.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (3-8)

The former Orem standout was inactive for Chicago’s 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Monday, November 27 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (5-5)

The former Bingham standout and the Bengals suffered a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, November 16.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (7-3)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 26 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (8-2)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions and the Lions beat the Chicago Bears, 31-26.

Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Thursday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (6-4)

The former Bingham standout had two receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 21-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (5-6)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Next Game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 26 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (4-6)

The former Orem standout had nine total tackles, six solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (4-6)

The former Orem standout and the Chargers suffered a 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (6-4)

The former East and Snow College standout had nine carries for 129 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Warren also had three receptions for 16 yards.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 26 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-4) Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV



Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (7-3) Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, November 23 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV



