Utah Women’s Basketball Closes Out Great Alaska Shootout Strong

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball was on the road again, this time in star Alissa Pili’s home state for the Great Alaska Shootout where the Utes closed out their appearance strong against Eastern Kentucky.

By halftime the Utes led EKU 51-32 and finished the night with a very convincing 117-72 final score.

The Utes will head back home to the Huntsman Center to host Merrimack on Friday, November 24. Tipoff is at 7:30 pm MT and can be streamed on Utah Live Stream-2.

Utah Women Stats Leaders

  • Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili -28 points
  • Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson, Alissa Pili, Gianna Kneepkens– 8 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 7 assists

Pili was a 11-18 from both the paint, 0-3 from the three, and 6-6 from the line while adding a time high eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and two steals in 29 minutes of play.

Kneepkens came in second in scoring with 23 points along with her team high eight rebounds.

Rounding out the top-scorers of the night for the Utah Utes was Ines Vieira with 20 points to go along with her team high seven assists.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats

The Utah women went 44 of 67 from the field, 18 of 28 from the three, and 11 of 12 from their trips to the line.

Additionally, Utah collected 39 rebounds, 30 assists, three blocks, and 10 steals in their final night competing in Alaska.

The Utes had the largest lead of that night coming in at 47 points over EKU.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

