On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t blame the turkey. Here’s what experts say is really behind your food coma

Nov 20, 2023, 8:23 AM

FILE: Don't blame the turkey for your post-meal sleepiness, experts say. (Adobe Stock)...

FILE: Don't blame the turkey for your post-meal sleepiness, experts say. (Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SANDEE LAMOTTE


CNN

(CNN) — Do you believe in the holiday food coma?

Many people do. A mainstay on the dinner table at this time of year, turkey contains tryptophan, which is widely believed to be responsible for the uncontrollable yawns and sudden snoozes common after huge family feasts.

“Tryptophan is an essential amino acid needed to make serotonin, a hormone that has many functions in our body, including balancing mood and sleep,” said sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine.

“The byproduct of the tryptophan-to-serotonin process is melatonin, another hormone that regulates our sleep cycle,” he said. “Our bodies do not naturally produce tryptophan, so we have to get it through the foods we eat.”

However, many foods besides turkey contain tryptophan, including cheese, chicken, egg whites, fish, milk, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, soybeans and sunflower seeds, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Why we feel sleepy after a big Thanksgiving meal

Serotonin is one of the “feel-good” hormones, which can calm and relax the body. However, we don’t consume nearly enough turkey during a holiday smorgasbord — even if we go back for seconds — to create the amount of serotonin needed to make us sleepy, said Steven Malin, an associate professor in the department of kinesiology and health at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

To get the amount of tryptophan required to cause a food coma, he said, we’d have to eat about 8 pounds of turkey meat — about half of a typical bird meant to serve a crowd. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends planning for 1 pound of turkey meat per person when preparing a holiday meal.

“Tryptophan from turkey is unlikely to enter the brain and make enough serotonin to make us sleepy,” Malin said.

So you can’t blame the gobbler on your table alone for your sudden sleepiness, said sleep specialist Kristen Knutson, an associate professor of neurology and preventive medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

“Turkey doesn’t really make us sleepy,” Knutson said. “If we feel sleepy after a big meal, it is likely due to not getting enough sleep in the days leading up to the big event and finally being able to relax after the dinner is over.”

Overeating in general is also a major culprit for the fatigue one feels after eating, Dasgupta said.

“Remember all the delicious side dishes surrounding the centerpiece of turkey, such as sweet potato pie, casseroles and yummy desserts,” he said. “These tasty dishes contain a high amount of carbohydrates, which also contribute to post-meal sleepiness.”

Another reason you feel sleepy after a meal is a change in blood flow from the head to the digestive system.

“Eating a big holiday dinner causes increased blood flow to the stomach to help digest the meal, which results in less blood flow to the brain, making you tired and ready for bed,” Dasgupta said.

And don’t forget the impact of holiday drinking either. Many meals served at this time of year are washed down with wine, cocktails and champagne. Then there’s the omnipresent beer (or two or three) that often accompany the afternoon ball games.

“Let’s be honest. It’s the holidays, and there might be some family stress or travel fatigue, so maybe you drank more than your usual amount,” Dasgupta said. “Alcohol slows down your brain and relaxes your muscles, so after a few drinks you’ll likely feel sleepy.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The broad black hat that Napoleon wore when he ruled 19th-century France and waged war in Europe fe...

Lianne Kolirin, CNN

One of Napoleon’s trademark hats sells for record $2.1 million

One of Napoleon Bonaparte’s famous black hats sold for more than $2 million at an auction in France on Sunday.

57 minutes ago

In this image made with a long exposure, motor vehicles move along Interstate 76 ahead of the Thank...

Holly Ramer, Associated Press

Driving or flying before feasting? Here are some tips for Thanksgiving travelers

More than 55 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving this year, and there's no Butterball hotline to help them with any bumps along the way. Most travelers will be driving to their destinations.

1 hour ago

FILE — Two assistance programs that helped Utahns with food and rent during the pandemic will st...

Associated Press

What national retailers are open and closed on Thanksgiving this year?

The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and also, for millions of people, hunting for the best deals on Black Friday.

2 hours ago

The long-standing battle over the iOS’ blue and Android’s green text bubbles will soon take a m...

Samantha Kelly, CNN

Apple will make a big change to iPhone messages next year

The long-standing battle over the iOS’ blue and Android’s green text bubbles will soon take a more friendly turn.

2 hours ago

The turkeys who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving enjoy t...

Darlene Superville

Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys

President Joe Biden is spending part of his 81st birthday observing the White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys.

5 hours ago

Memphis police cars are seen in this file image from Sept. 7, 2022. (Brad Vest, Getty Images)...

Paradise Afshar and Sarah Dewberry, CNN

Manhunt ends for suspect accused of killing 4 family members in series of Memphis shootings

A manhunt is over for the man suspected of fatally shooting four family members, including a 13-year-old girl, in Memphis, Tennessee.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Don’t blame the turkey. Here’s what experts say is really behind your food coma