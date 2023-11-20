University of Utah to host 2024 presidential debate

SALT LAKE CITY — The third and final 2024 presidential debate will take place at the University of Utah next October.

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Commission on Presidential Debates on Monday announced the sites for all three presidential debates and the vice presidential debate.

The first two presidential debates will be hosted by Texas State University and Virginia State University in September while the vice presidential debate will take place at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania.

“We are deeply grateful to the University of Utah for hosting its second general election debate, to Lafayette College and Texas State University for the first CPD debates in Pennsylvania and Texas, and to Virginia State University for the first debate ever held at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU),” said CPD Co-Chairs Frank Fahrenkopf and Antonia Hernández.

In 2020, the U. hosted the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

“It will be an honor and a privilege to welcome the presidential candidates to #SLC for a debate about the most important issues affecting our country,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said on X. “We have a proven track record for hosting events on a global scale. We’ll be ready again to provide a welcoming environment for the candidates, the audience, and viewers worldwide.”

Presidential debate schedule

The debate in Utah will be held at Kingsbury Hall and will be the last debate before the 2024 presidential election. Here is the full list of presidential and vice presidential debates for 2024:

First presidential debate: Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.

Vice presidential debate: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Second presidential debate: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia.

Third presidential debate: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.