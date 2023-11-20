On the Site:
How To Watch Utah State Aggies At New Mexico Lobos

Nov 20, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Seeking bowl eligibility for the 11th time in 13 seasons, the Utah State Aggies close the 2023 regular season in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Utah State (5-6, 3-4) needs one win to become bowl-eligible as they close the regular season against New Mexico in a Black Friday afternoon matchup on November 24.

Despite injury questions in the offensive backfield. USU enters the game with a high-powered scoring attack. The Aggies are second in the Mountain West and 26th in the country, averaging 33.2 points per game. USU has topped the 30-point plateau seven times this year. 31 touchdown passes have Utah State tied with USC and Washington for the third most TDs through the air this season.

The Aggies are joined by LSU as the only FBS teams with two players to have at least ten touchdown grabs this season. Jalen Royals is fourth in the nation, finding the end zone a dozen times. Senior wideout Terrell Vaughn is tied for 11th in the country with 10 TDs.

Utah State bested New Mexico 27-10 last season in Logan. USU is 16-13 all-time against New Mexico.

Utah State Aggies vs. New Mexico Lobos (4-7, 2-3)

1 P.M. Friday, November 24 | University Stadium | Albuquerque, N.M.

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

TV: CBS Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Chris Lewis

• Analyst: Robert Turbin

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Follow The Utah State Aggies With KSL Sports

Utah State ends the regular season with a post-Thanksgiving, Friday afternoon game against the New Mexico Lobos  Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (MT) on November 24.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

