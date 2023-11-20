On the Site:
Big 12 Power Rankings: Final Stretch Run To Arlington

Nov 20, 2023, 11:31 AM

PROVO, Utah – As we enter week 13 of the college football season, it’s time for another installment of Big 12 power rankings.

Every week, KSL Sports Zone host Alex Kirry and I drop our Big 12 power rankings on our radio show, “First & 12.”

It airs on Sundays from 10 a.m. until Noon, then re-airs from 3-5 p.m. on KSL NewsRadio and the KSL Sports Zone.

You can also listen to the show on the KSL Sports app and all major podcasting platforms.

We’ve entered the final week of the regular season and the chase to be in the Big 12 Championship Game is closer than any other Power Five conference in the country.

Texas and Oklahoma State appear to control their destiny. They each had wins last week on the road. For the Longhorns, it was at Iowa State, and Oklahoma State took down Houston in front of a big gathering of Pokes fans.

Oklahoma struggled in a win at BYU but found a way to escape thanks to some mistakes by the Cougars, who are now on a four-game losing streak but showed resilience in the loss.

Kansas State stormed back from 11 points down to win on the road at Kansas and extend its winning streak over the Jayhawks to 15 consecutive wins.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: Week 13

Here’s how we have the power rankings stacked up in the Big 12 entering the week 13 slate.

1. Texas (10-1, 7-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

Texas 26, Iowa State 16

This week: vs. Texas Tech | Friday, November 24 | 5:30 p.m. | ABC

2. Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Up 2)

Oklahoma State 43, Houston 30

This week: vs. BYU | 1:30 p.m. | ABC & KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

3. Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2 (Down 1)

Oklahoma 31, BYU 24

This week: vs. TCU | Friday, November 24 | 10 a.m. | FOX

4. Kansas State (8-3, 5-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3 (Down 1)

Kansas State 31, Kansas 27

This week: vs. Iowa State | 6 p.m. | FOX

5. West Virginia (7-4, 5-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Up 2)

West Virginia 42, Cincinnati 21

This week: at Baylor | 5 p.m. | FS1

6. Kansas (7-4, 4-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6

K-State 31, Kansas 27

This week: at Cincinnati | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

7. Iowa State (6-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Down 2)

Texas 26, Iowa State 16

This week: at Kansas State | 6 p.m. | FOX

8. Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8

Texas Tech 24, UCF 23

This week: at Texas | Friday, November 24 | 5:30 p.m. | ABC

9. TCU (5-6, 3-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9

TCU 42, Baylor 17

This week: at Oklahoma | Friday, November 24 | 10 a.m. | FOX

10. UCF (5-6, 2-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10

Texas Tech 24, UCF 23

This week: vs. Houston | 10 a.m. | FS1

11. BYU (5-6, 2-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Up 2)

Oklahoma 31, BYU 24

This week: at Oklahoma State | 1:30 p.m. | ABC & KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

12. Houston (4-7, 2-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12

Oklahoma State 43, Houston 30

This week: at UCF | 10 a.m. | FS1

13. Cincinnati (3-8, 1-7 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Down 2)

West Virginia 42, Cincinnati 24

This week: vs. Kansas | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

14. Baylor (3-8, 2-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14

TCU 42, Baylor 17

This week: vs. West Virginia | 5 p.m. | FS1

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

How To Watch Utah State Aggies At New Mexico Lobos

Seeking bowl eligibility for the 11th time in 13 seasons, the Utah State Aggies close the 2023 regular season in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Announce Trade For NWSL Veteran Defender Kaleigh Riehl

The Royals have made another roster acquisition as they prepare for the first season of play in the NWSL for the expansion franchise.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Closes Out Great Alaska Shootout Strong

Utah women’s basketball closed out their appearance in the Great Alaska Shootout strong against Eastern Kentucky.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Fall To Suns On Controversial Overturned Foul Call

The Utah Jazz fell to the Phoenix Suns 140-137 after a controversial overturned foul call against Kevin Durant.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Shine During Week 11 Of 2023 NFL Season

Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 11th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Suns Durant Sinks Jazz In Double Overtime

The Utah Jazz fell to the Phoenix Suns 126-123 in overtime despite 38 points from All-Star Lauri Markkanen.

15 hours ago

Big 12 Power Rankings: Final Stretch Run To Arlington