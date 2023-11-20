Big 12 Power Rankings: Final Stretch Run To Arlington

PROVO, Utah – As we enter week 13 of the college football season, it’s time for another installment of Big 12 power rankings.

We’ve entered the final week of the regular season and the chase to be in the Big 12 Championship Game is closer than any other Power Five conference in the country.

Texas and Oklahoma State appear to control their destiny. They each had wins last week on the road. For the Longhorns, it was at Iowa State, and Oklahoma State took down Houston in front of a big gathering of Pokes fans.

Oklahoma struggled in a win at BYU but found a way to escape thanks to some mistakes by the Cougars, who are now on a four-game losing streak but showed resilience in the loss.

Kansas State stormed back from 11 points down to win on the road at Kansas and extend its winning streak over the Jayhawks to 15 consecutive wins.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: Week 13

Here’s how we have the power rankings stacked up in the Big 12 entering the week 13 slate.

1. Texas (10-1, 7-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

Texas 26, Iowa State 16

This week: vs. Texas Tech | Friday, November 24 | 5:30 p.m. | ABC

2. Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Up 2)

Oklahoma State 43, Houston 30

This week: vs. BYU | 1:30 p.m. | ABC & KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

3. Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2 (Down 1)

Oklahoma 31, BYU 24

This week: vs. TCU | Friday, November 24 | 10 a.m. | FOX

4. Kansas State (8-3, 5-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3 (Down 1)

Kansas State 31, Kansas 27

This week: vs. Iowa State | 6 p.m. | FOX

5. West Virginia (7-4, 5-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Up 2)

West Virginia 42, Cincinnati 21

This week: at Baylor | 5 p.m. | FS1

6. Kansas (7-4, 4-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6

K-State 31, Kansas 27

This week: at Cincinnati | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

7. Iowa State (6-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Down 2)

Texas 26, Iowa State 16

This week: at Kansas State | 6 p.m. | FOX

8. Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8

Texas Tech 24, UCF 23

This week: at Texas | Friday, November 24 | 5:30 p.m. | ABC

9. TCU (5-6, 3-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9

TCU 42, Baylor 17

This week: at Oklahoma | Friday, November 24 | 10 a.m. | FOX

10. UCF (5-6, 2-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10

Texas Tech 24, UCF 23

This week: vs. Houston | 10 a.m. | FS1

11. BYU (5-6, 2-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Up 2)

Oklahoma 31, BYU 24

This week: at Oklahoma State | 1:30 p.m. | ABC & KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

12. Houston (4-7, 2-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12

Oklahoma State 43, Houston 30

This week: at UCF | 10 a.m. | FS1

13. Cincinnati (3-8, 1-7 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Down 2)

West Virginia 42, Cincinnati 24

This week: vs. Kansas | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

14. Baylor (3-8, 2-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14

TCU 42, Baylor 17

This week: vs. West Virginia | 5 p.m. | FS1

