Walker Kessler Will Miss Third Week With Elbow Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – On Monday the Utah Jazz announced that Walker Kessler will miss at least another week with his left elbow injury.

Originally diagnosed with an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain in his left elbow on November 8, the Jazz said the second-year center would be reevaluated in two weeks’ time.

Just short of the two-week mark, the team updated the injury timeline indicating that Kessler had returned to the floor for some on-court activities.

“Walker Kessler continues to make progress and has been cleared to begin basketball contact this week,” the Jazz said in a release. “The injury was sustained during Utah’s season-opening game against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 25. He will be reevaluated in one week.”

Kessler Off To Slow Start Before Injury

After a stellar rookie campaign, Kessler was off to a slow start in his sophomore season averaging 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in his first eight appearances.

The center was also shooting just 55 percent from the floor after nearly leading the NBA last season in that category at 72 percent.

The Jazz are 2-4 in Kessler’s absence and have seen their defensive rating worsen from 117.9 with the Auburn product in the lineup to 121.6 in his absence.

Veteran forward John Collins has averaged 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in place of Kessler while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 58 percent from three.

Prior to Kessler’s next injury evaluation, the Jazz will have games on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, before returning home to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

